Fake monks cause a holy ruckus at private firm in Pathum Thani

A report from a private company in Nong Suea, Pathum Thani, prompted an investigation into a group of men dressed as monks who had been gathering at the company’s private location. The Pathum Thani Office of Buddhism received the complaint and coordinated with relevant agencies to conduct a field inspection at the 20-rai location.

During the inspection, more than 27 men dressed as monks were found residing at the location in Pathum Thani. Among them, an individual named Banthom was discovered with drug paraphernalia and admitted to police that he had consumed two amphetamine pills.

Additionally, three other individuals were expelled from the monkhood: One for being intoxicated, one for lacking proper affiliation, and another for not being accepted by his original affiliation. The remaining 23 individuals are still under investigation as of the time of reporting.

“The group must vacate the premises within three days.”

Teerawat Hemmara, a lawyer representing the landowner’s company, explained that a partner of the company had allowed monks to reside at the location ten years ago. However, this partner lacked the authority to make such decisions regarding the land, reported Pattaya News.

The company only recently became aware of the monks’ presence and subsequently filed the complaint with the Pathum Thani Office of Buddhism to initiate the investigation.

In related news, four Cambodian individuals posing as fake monks were apprehended by immigration police on a mountain near a community in the Si Racha district, Chon Buri.

They were disguised as fake Buddhist monks in yellow robes, residing in makeshift shelters. The operation was carried out on December 1 last year following residents’ grievances about several Cambodian nationals masquerading as monks and asking for food and money near Suparerk market on Kao Kilo road in Surasak subdistrict.

In other news, police apprehended a 53 year old resident of Buriram province, who had been disguising himself as a monk to deceive local temple heads.