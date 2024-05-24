High-speed motorcycle crash kills 2 Frenchmen in Phuket

Photo via Matichon

Two Frenchmen tragically lost their lives in a motorcycle accident in the early hours of this morning on Anusawari-Ban Pa Khlok Road in the Thalang district of Phuket.

Officers from the Thalang Police Station and rescuers from the Kusol Dham Phuket Foundation responded to the scene after receiving a notification from a local motorist at 4.40am today, May 24. The accident occurred at a curve on the Anusawari-Ban Pa Khlok Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a damaged motorcycle, a black Yamaha TMAX, on the roadside. The vehicle was a brand new with its red registration plate.

About 50 to 60 metres away from the motorcycle, officers discovered the body of a foreign man, later identified 41 year old French national named Alexandre Serge Robert.

On the other side of the road, officers found the body of another Frenchman, 39 year old Michel Sebastien Robert. He sustained multiple wounds across his body, and his left leg was severed due to the impact of the crash. No further details were provided regarding the specific injuries of Alexandre.

Police revealed with Matichon that Alexandre and Michel worked at their office near the Thai Thao Kasattri and Thao Si Sunthorn Monument before the accident.

According to Matichon, one of the men’s wives asked them to return home as it was getting late. They then travelled home on the motorcycle at a high speed, with Michel as the rider and Alexandre as the passenger.

Due to the high speed, Michel lost control of the motorcycle at the curve and crashed into a traffic island in the middle of the road. The impact caused Michel to collide with an electric pole, while Alexandre was thrown to the other side of the road.

Their bodies were transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy and to await legal procedures from the French Embassy in Thailand.

Officers will review CCTV camera footage from the scene and nearby areas to confirm the cause of the accident and investigate whether any other vehicles were involved in the incident.