Surin woman scoops lottery after heeding mysterious whisper

A woman’s life in Surin was changed forever when she found a lost lottery ticket in her bag and realised it had won first prize. The winning lottery number, 205690, was for the draw held on May 16.

The 52 year old woman who resides in Lampduan district, shared her extraordinary story. She had bought a lottery ticket on a whim after hearing a mysterious whisper as she was cleaning a Buddha shrine.

She finally checked the lottery results yesterday and was overwhelmed to find that her ticket was the lucky winner.

“I am extremely happy because I have struggled my whole life.”

She reveals that as she was cleaning a Buddha the month prior, in April, she took a rest and dozed off. But as she was about to fall into a nap, she distinctly heard a whisper instructing her to buy the number 205691.

But when she went to the market to buy the lottery ticket, she could only find the number 205690. Albeit slightly disappointed, she still bought the ticket and kept it in an old bag before promptly forgetting about it.

Days later, while shopping for a new bag at a local market in the Kab Choeng district of Surin, she stumbled upon the forgotten ticket while transferring her belongings from the old bag to the new one.

To her astonishment, the ticket matched the first prize number.

Her joy was palpable as she recounted the moment she realised her fortune. She immediately went to the authorities to have her win recorded.

She plans to use the prize money to renovate her father’s house and make donations as promised. The rest of the money will be saved for her future, reported Khaosod.

The woman’s incredible tale of luck and belief in a whispered message has captured the attention of many, offering a glimmer of hope and excitement in the daily lives of those around her.

Her story is a reminder of how unexpected events can suddenly change the course of one’s life.