Factory worker finds body with stab wounds in Ayutthaya canal

A factory worker was shocked to find a partially naked body floating in a canal, riddled with stab wounds, initially mistaking it for a doll.

Police Lieutenant Nathakorn Damrongthanawan received a report yesterday, September 27 at 6.30pm of a male body found floating in a canal within the Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate in Ayutthaya province.

Upon arrival at the scene with Ayutthaya Ruam Jai Association officials, the discovery was made in a canal adjacent to the industrial estate’s perimeter road. The body, face down with only the head and back visible above the water, was retrieved for examination. The deceased was identified as a man approximately 30 to 40 years old, with short hair and a beard, around 165 to 170 centimetres tall. The man was wearing only a black tank top, with the lower half of his body exposed. The skin had begun to peel, indicating that he had been dead for more than a day. His body was covered in shellfish, and there were seven to eight stab wounds on the neck, chest, and right rib area, with blood still seeping from the wounds.

The factory worker who first discovered the body, 28 year old Prakaiphet recounted the harrowing experience.

“I work at a factory within the estate. After finishing my shift in the evening, I was heading home with my boyfriend on a motorbike. As we rode along the road behind the estate, I noticed something in the canal. Initially, I thought it was a doll, but when we stopped to look, we realised it was a body.”

Prakaiphet immediately called the police to report the discovery.

Another factory worker, 25 year old Likit provided additional information. He stated that at around 8.20pm the previous day, he had ridden his motorbike past the scene and saw two men sitting and talking, with a black motorbike parked nearby. It was not until later that he learned about the death in the area.

Police have since sent the body for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. They are also reviewing missing person reports in the area and nearby regions. Investigators are working to gather information and are reviewing CCTV footage to find any leads before proceeding further, reported KhaoSod.