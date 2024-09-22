Man found dead in Thailand home with knife wounds

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident occurred when a man was found dead with knife wounds to the head in his under-construction house. Villagers pointed fingers at a local man, who had been seen wandering around with a knife the previous night, about 100 metres from the victim’s home. The suspect denied the murder, claiming the blood on his shirt was not from the deceased.

Yesterday, September 21, police were alerted to the death of a man in his home in Moo 7, Na Thun subdistrict, Kam Muang district, Kalasin province. The police, led by Police Lieutenant Niwat Mokrat, along with medical personnel and rescue units, rushed to the scene.

The victim, identified as 30 year old Phitthayathon, from Phasuk subdistrict, Wang Sam Mo district, Udon Thani province, was found lying face up on a bamboo bed with fatal knife wounds to his neck.

Witnesses suggested that the suspect might be 35 year old Nu, who lived 70 metres away. The night before the murder, Nu was reportedly acting erratically, possibly under the influence of drugs.

He was seen incoherently talking and brandishing a grass-cutting knife, asking neighbours about his mother. He also used the blunt side of the knife to strike a neighbour’s car, causing the villagers to retreat to their homes out of fear. Nu was last seen heading towards the victim’s house, where Phitthayathon’s body was discovered the following morning.

Police detained Nu and confiscated the blood-stained knife, which had been cleaned, along with his clothes, which still had bloodstains. During questioning, Nu denied any involvement in the murder.

“If the blood on my clothes is proven to be from the deceased, then I will accept responsibility,” he stated.

The police conducted a drug test, which confirmed Nu had drugs in his system. Currently, he faces charges related to drug use. Further charges will be added if forensic tests link him to the murder of Phitthayathon, reported KhaoSod.

The investigation continues as police await the results of the blood tests.