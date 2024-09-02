Cambodian woman found dead with multiple stab wounds

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A young Cambodian woman was found dead in her rented room with over ten stab wounds to her neck yesterday, September 1, after a brutal attack by suspected secret admirers. Her sister discovered the gruesome scene upon returning from work, finding the victim lying in a pool of blood.

Police were alerted to the incident at 7.20am yesterday, by Santi Phonruang, an investigator at Phatthana Nikhom Police Station. The crime took place in a single-storey rental room in the Chong Sarika sub-district of Phatthana Nikhom district, Lopburi province.

Advertisements

Santi, along with Police Colonel Chaiyachai Nathonkan and a team of investigators, rushed to the scene accompanied by volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

Inside the room, police found the dead body of 30 year old Mab, a Cambodian national. She was lying face down, dressed in a red shirt and black trousers. Her neck bore over ten deep cuts from a sharp object. Initial examinations suggested a violent struggle had taken place before Mab was fatally wounded.

The scene was distressing. Nearby, an electric rice cooker and a laundry basket were found beside the body. Scattered around the room were belongings including more than 3,000 baht in cash and a gold necklace weighing approximately 1 baht, lying next to a table. These findings led police to believe that robbery was not the motive.

Bare footprints and shoe prints on the floor indicated the presence of at least two perpetrators. Investigators speculated that the assailants might not have intended to steal but rather sought to commit a sexual assault. The victim possibly resisted, leading to the fatal attack.

Harrowing discovery

Advertisements

The victim’s sister revealed that she rented the room alongside Mab and their brother, who had returned to Cambodia. The victim’s sister works for a local company and had just returned from a night shift when she found the door slightly open. Upon entering, she discovered the horrific crime scene.

Police are still investigating the case and have not yet determined a definitive motive. However, they gathered that Mab was a beautiful young woman who had several admirers. It is suspected that someone known to Mab, possibly with intentions of a sexual nature, might have murdered her after she resisted.

The police have tasked volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation with transporting Mab’s body to the Forensic Science Department at the Ministry of Justice for further examination, reported KhaoSod.

While the investigation continues, the police are focusing on identifying the suspects and establishing the exact sequence of events leading to Mab’s tragic death. The community remains on edge as they await further developments in this harrowing case.