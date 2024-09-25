Chiang Rai launches ‘Big Cleaning Day’ after flood devastation

Chiang Rai is gearing up for a massive province-wide cleanup on Sunday, September 29, aiming to restore communities battered by recent floods. Dubbed “Big Cleaning Day,” this operation will target public spaces and homes in eight zones across the capital district, with a special focus on vulnerable residents, including the elderly and disabled.

But it’s not all smooth sailing. A shortage of machinery and clogged drainage pipes have delayed efforts, frustrating local officials.

“We’re doing everything we can to overcome these obstacles.”

Despite the setbacks, once the capital district is cleared, the focus will shift to Mae Sai, a district hit particularly hard by the flooding.

In a bid to help flood-stricken communities, the Chiang Rai Provincial Public Health Office will send mobile medical teams to provide essential care. Meanwhile, vocational centres are stepping up by offering free repairs for electrical appliances and motorbikes through their Fix It Center initiative.

Waste management is also a pressing concern, with officials scrambling to find environmentally friendly disposal sites to handle the surge in flood-related rubbish.

To ensure public safety and a smooth process, utilities like electricity and water will be carefully monitored, and traffic police will be on high alert, especially for nighttime shifts. The cleanup efforts will continue until every affected area is restored, with regular updates promised.

In a show of solidarity, over 5,000 tonnes of animal feed have already been delivered to livestock farmers across northern provinces. Veterinary teams have been mobilised to evacuate animals, providing aid to nearly 8,000 farmers as they struggle to recover from the disaster, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, Pattaya is gearing up for a flood-free future as the city’s mayor, Poramet Ngampichet, fast-tracks a massive flood prevention project. In a high-stakes move, the ambitious scheme aims to divert dangerous floodwaters into local canals— and all within a mere 150 days.