Thai police arrest man in Phayao for illegal online gambling

Police in Phayao province arrested a 22 year old Thai man for operating an illegal online gambling website, seizing 2.8 million baht in cash and assets valued at over 5 million baht. The suspect confessed to earning approximately 100,000 baht daily from the operation.

Law enforcement officers led by Police Commander Pitak Nasamwas and Deputy Commander Jirapat Moongdee, along with other senior officials, conducted a raid in Chiang Rai’s Mae Ka subdistrict yesterday, September 20. The team apprehended 22 year old Thanes at a dormitory in Ban Mok Gaeng Tong.

The operation resulted from intelligence indicating illegal online gambling activities at the location. Officers secured a search warrant from Phayao Provincial Court and proceeded to search the premises. The suspect was found in his room, and he acknowledged the warrant and admitted to renting the dormitory.

During the search, police discovered a computer, mobile phones, a WiFi transmitter, 2.8 million baht in cash, a 10-baht gold bar, four gold necklaces, two gold rings, and 10 gold-framed Buddha amulets. The total value of the seized assets exceeded 5 million baht.

Thanes confessed to running the online gambling website, stating that around 50,000 users frequented the site. He revealed that the operation generated an average daily income of 100,000 baht. The police detained him and confiscated the items as evidence.

The police charged Thanes with organising online gambling via electronic media. He was taken to Mae Ka Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The arrested individual and the confiscated items were handed over to investigating officers, who will pursue the case according to the law. The police emphasised their commitment to cracking down on illegal gambling activities, reported KhaoSod.

