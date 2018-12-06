Event Round-Up – December 2018 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Event Round-Up – December 2018
by The Sponsorship Experts – Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co. Ltd.
The festive season is here and with it a slew of events from music and flower festivals to yachting events and road races.
The month starts off with the popular Phuket King’s Cup Regatta running until December 8. Held for the 32nd time, it is one of Asia’s oldest regattas and regularly attracts hundreds of sailors from around the world who compete in a number of categories, including keelboats, monohulls, multihulls, bareboats and dinghies.
Those who just can’t get enough of sailing can then head straight to the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous, held at Kata Rocks from December 7-9. Loved for its relaxed atmosphere, the KRSR attracts some of the largest yachts in the region with a weekend of networking, festivities and sailing.
For a different kind of water activity, head to Phuket Wake Park on December 8-9 to watch wake boarders from all over Asia perform gravity-defying tricks over more than 10 obstacles at the Phuket Open Reload 2018.
Early December will also see the tail end of the River Kwai Bridge Festival, on until 9 December in Kanchanaburi province. The festival focusses on the history of the Death Railway, the Hellfire Pass and the River Kwai Bridge with a sound and light show and a fair.
The Overcoat Music Festival will take place on December 9 in Petchabun. The line-up includes Thai artists and bands such as Nont Tanont, Two Popetorn and Slot Machine.
Further north, Chiang Mai is hosting Chiang Mai Design Week from December 8-16. A celebration of local designers, craftsmen and entrepreneurs, the festival takes place throughout the city, featuring exhibitions, large-scale installations, arts and music. If you’re in Chiang Mai during this time, this is your event!
One of Thailand’s most popular road races takes place in Bangsaen, Chonburi province from December 13-16. Now in its fourth year, the race last year welcomed more than 13,000 runners and is set to become the first half marathon in Thailand to be awarded the IAAF Road Race Bronze Label.
The annual Wonderfruit Festival returns to Siam Country Club outside Pattaya for a weekend of music, art, wellness, talks and workshops. More than just a music festival, Wonderfruit has created a loyal following for its holistic approach and artistic production. The food is pretty good too with a line up including Thailand’s Top Chef winner, Chef Tam Chudaree, and Bangkok heavyweights Bo.lan, Paolo Vitaletti and Jarret Wrisley from Appia and Peppina, and Garima Arora from Gaa. Up-country chefs Num Triyasenawat from Samuay & Sons and Black from Blackitch Artisan Kitchen will also be there.
December is also the season for sunflowers in the northern part of the country to bloom, creating fields of bright yellow. The Blooming Bua Tong Festival in Mae Fah Luang, Mae Hong Son province, and the Lopburi Sunflower Blooming Festival are two great places to witness this spectacular sight.
At the end of the month, on December 28-30, head to Buriram for the annual Buriram Volcano Festival, which celebrates the province’s six inactive volcanoes with a sound and light show and Khmer cultural performances.
Celebrate the last day of the year by the Chao Phraya River where the riverside hotels put on a spectacular firework show at midnight. Or head to CentralWorld for the annual countdown, attended by thousands of people.
Rolling out the e-visas – cutting time in immigration queues
Thailand has officially launched its new e-Visa on Arrival (E-VOA) application system. This way foreigners from approved countries will be able to apply for their visa before their travel date, online, and avoid paperwork and approval when they arrive.
The new system is expected to cut processing times to little more than one minute when passengers arrive and is seen as helping stem the decline in Chinese visitors to Thailand and to increase efficiency when rolled out to more countries over the next three years.
The service is run by Thai Immigration in cooperation with the SAMART Group who recently shared a video explaining how the e-Visa on Arrival application process works. Roll tape….
The e-visa on arrival application, initially, is being made available to eligible nationals from China and India who arrive at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket and Chiang Mai airports and is also expected to be made available at Krabi airport in coming months.
Applications are made HERE.
Currently the E-VOA is available to nationals from Andorra, Papua New Guinea, San Marino, Bhutan, China, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Ethiopia, Fiji, India, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Mauritius, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier this week announced that in addition to E-VOA, Thailand will start accepting online visa applications from next year.
ThaiVisa reports that, from February 15 the new e-visa service will be available in Beijing and then in other Chinese cities from March 1.
From March 1 the e-visa service will then be launched in Britain and France before being rolled out to all Thai embassies and consulates within the next three years.
The new e-visa service will enable foreigners to apply for 60 day tourist visas online with payments made by credit card, QR code and Internet banking, with Thailand’s K-Bank providing payment support.
The current requirements for a tourist visa:
- Passport or travel document with a validity not less than 6 months
- Completed visa application form
- One(1) recent 4x6cm. photograph of the applicant
- Evidence of onward travel out of Thailand
- Proof of financial means (20,000 baht per person/40,000 baht per family)
ORIGINAL SOTRY: ThaiVisa
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…
Political parties give the NCPO a cold shoulder
PHOTO: Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjaajiva – The Nation
Thank you… next.
Thai political parties are saying thanks, but no thanks, to an invitation to meet with the NCPO tomorrow for a ‘briefing’ about the forthcoming election.
The number of parties boycotting tomorrow’s meeting with the junta is growing with Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjaajiva announcing his party also will not be attending. The Democrats are the latest major political party to shun the meeting called by NCPO.
Earlier, Pheu Thai, Thai Raksa Chart and Future Forward parties had already announced that they won’t be attending any meeting called by the NCPO, stating that the ruling junta had nothing to do with the elections. They have insisted that the upcoming election only concerns the Election Commission and political parties.
Abhisit said yesterday that he “saw no benefit” in attending the meeting, as the NCPO invitation said the event was being held for political parties to hear from the authorities about the next election.
“The invitation said the meeting was for relevant authorities to explain details about the election, not for participants to discuss how the election will be held. So, I’m not sure if there will be any exchange of views,” Abhisit said.
Abhisit also said the Democrats would not join forces with the pro-junta Palang Pracharat Party to back General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s return as PM.
He added that many of Palang Pracharat’s policy platforms were not compatible with those of the Democrats. For instance, Palang Pracharat focuses on centralisation of power, while the Democrats want power to be decentralised from Bangkok to the provinces.
Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, who is expected to be Pheu Thai’s chief prime ministerial candidate, maintained yesterday that the party would not attend tomorrow’s meeting if the NCPO and government representatives were present.
“Holding an election is the EC’s duty. We don’t think the government and the NCPO should get involved,” she said.
“I am against the NCPO or the government interfering” through use of absolute power allowed by Article 44 of the post-coup interim charter, some elements of which have been added to the current Constitution.
General Prayut, in his capacity as head of the NCPO, had earlier shrugged off growing opposition to the meeting, which was previously expected to serve as a forum for political parties to voice their requests related to the next election. The national ballot has been tentatively scheduled for February 24.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
