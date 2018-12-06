Two workers’ camps go up in flames within four hours | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket, Khun Patong8144 and The Thaiger

There have been two separate fires today, in different areas in Phuket. At this stage The Thaiger believes that both were Burmese workers’ living accommodation, or work camps.

There has been no immediate reaction from police about any connection between the two fires, both at workers camps within four hours of each other.

This is how events unfolded this morning…

And then just after noon, news of the second fire in Paklok…

“Around noon a fire started at another workers’ camp, this time in Paklok. The fire is under control. It is the second fire at worker camps today. This morning a fire destroyed an accommodation camp in Kathu between 7-8am.”





