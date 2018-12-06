First ever ‘Elephant Travel Mart 2018’ to promote ecotourism in Thailand | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
First ever ‘Elephant Travel Mart 2018’ to promote ecotourism in Thailand
A new ecotourism event, Elephant Travel Mart 2018, jointly hosted by ‘Save Elephant Foundation’ and ‘Asian Elephant Projects’, aims to bring together ethical elephant tour operators and tour agencies in Chiang Mai on December 14.
The event, taking place at Khum Kan Toke, Chiang Mai, is conceived by the founder of ‘Save Elephant Foundation’, Sangduen Chailert (Lek), who works tirelessly for the wellbeing of Thailand’s elephants.
Elephant tourism has long been associated with Thailand by travelers from around the globe and helps to attract millions of visitors to the country each year. However, there has been a growing trend away from traditional forms of elephant tourism (such as elephant riding and circus shows) towards ethical elephant tours offering programs that are sustainable and make the well-being of elephants a priority.
Ecotourism values promoting modes of travel with minimal impact on the environment are becoming more widespread, particularly among young people. A growing concern for the environment and for the welfare of animals is changing the landscape of tourism across many tourist destinations throughout the world – a positive change that presents significant opportunities.
A key goal of Elephant Travel Mart 2018 is to provide a venue to bring people together to discuss how the travel industry can continue to adapt to respond to this trend and better meet the shifting demands of travelers.
Lek Chailert suggests that, “If ethical tour operators using environmentally sound practices and tour agencies work together in response to the demand for sustainable ecotourism in Thailand, a mutually beneficial relationship can be achieved that will create widespread benefits for the elephants, the environment, small communities, and the Thai economy.”
The event will begin with a thank you address to the audience by Lek, followed by an opening ceremony, including a performance by the Chiang Mai College of Dramatic Arts. Elephant tour operators and travel agencies will then meet to discuss potential opportunities for working together.
At the event, there will be 30 booths representing the ‘Saddle Off’ projects promoted by Asian Elephant Projects. Each booth will provide details about their project and hand out brochures and souvenirs to visitors. There will also be lucky draw prizes offering free gift vouchers to visit the various ‘Saddle Off’ projects throughout Chiang Mai province.
In the evening, dinner will be served and entertainment provided by various Thai stars including Rose Sirinthip, Baitoey R-SIAM, King The Star, and Bow Benjasiri. The winners of the lucky prize draw will then be announced. The event will end with a closing address by Prof. Prayat Vorapreecha, Honorary Counselor of Save Elephant Foundation.
It is hoped that this event will provide an important opportunity to exchange and develop ideas as well as build relationships between members of the travel industry in order to take full advantage of the growing popularity of ecotourism.
“The success of this event holds the potential to positively impact the welfare of elephants in Thailand, protect and improve the environment, and provide support to local communities,” concludes Ms. Chailert.
For more information visit saveelephant.org, asianelephantprojects.com.
Chiang Mai
Hot Air Balloon ‘crash’ story was a lot of hot air
Reports of a hot air balloon crash and injuries earlier this week in Chiang Mai were, well, a lot of hot air.
Chiang Mai News has clarified a story about a hot air balloon crashing and causing damage and injuries in Doi Saket on Monday morning were just fake news, according to a Sanook report.
This was confirmed by aviation officials and a private company that operates balloon trips for tourists in the area. The company said that the uninformed stories were damaging for tourism and were simply incorrect.
An aviation official has confirmed that the that the balloon descended and landed normally, in a field. It landed near some houses and he speculates that it might have caused home owners to believe there had been an accident.
The Manager of Balloon Adventure Thailand, Sasilaporn Withee, says the company had been operating for 15 years and always informed the authorities about its activities and had an excellent safety record.
On this occasion they had arranged for the balloon to come down in a field and everything was normal with no injuries or damage to property.
According to the Sanook report, the balloon had obtained permission to ascend to a height of 350 metres and tourists are always taken up with an experienced pilot.
She complained about the damage to Chiang Mai tourism and the good name of her operation.
SOURCE: Sanook
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai football team cries foul over ‘big’ Under 12 team
PHOTOS: Sanook
A Chiang Mai football coach is complaining online after his team played another team from Nan province who were much bigger.
Sanook is reporting that the coach alleges the Nan team were not Under 12s and complained that this “should not be happening in Thailand 4.0”. The photos clearly indicate the Nan team were much taller. But his online rant drew little sympathy.
Responses to his rant disagreed, saying that the opponents were “probably better trained and fed”.
For their part, the Nan team responded by showing Thai IDs that showed the boys were indeed all under 12 years of age.
The Chiang Mai coach is calling on the Education Ministry to act.
We don’t know the result of the match in question. But the picture gives a good prediction.
SOURCE: Sanook
Chiang Mai
Thailand detains Taiwanese citizen over anti-China broadcasts
PHOTO: Taiwan News
A Taiwanese businessman has been detained in Thailand for allegedly helping an underground online radio broadcast aimed at Chinese listeners. The allegations have come from Radio Free Asia (RFA).
But the manager of the online radio station says Chiang Yung-hsin (蔣永新) has nothing to do with illegal broadcasts, according to the Central News Agency.
Police in Bangkok have detained Taiwanese citizen Chiang, who manages a Taiwanese-owned factory in Thailand. The arrest was made on November 22 over allegations of ‘illegal radio broadcasting’.
The Falun Gong station ‘The Sound of Hope’, based in San Francisco but has been making short-wave Chinese-language programs aimed at China for a decade, according to CNA. A station official told RFA that Chiang wasn’t even a volunteer, but that he had helped a volunteer rent a space in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai which could be used for broadcasting equipment.
The Taiwanese man has since reportedly been freed on bail, but he has not been allowed to leave Thailand.
The radio station said most of its programming was devoted to international news and cultural issues, and not to religion, while it had respected Thai legislation. Pressure from China had reportedly moved Thai police to act against Chiang.
Falun Gong is Chinese spiritual practice that has been banned in China amid strong crackdowns on adherents and allegations that it has anti-Communist party sentiments.
SOURCE: Taiwan News, Taipei
