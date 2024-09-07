Escort injured in escalator attack by man’s ex-girlfriend in Thailand (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A young escort was severely injured after being kicked down an escalator by a man’s ex-girlfriend, who then fled the scene with him. The incident occurred on August 29 when the man had hired the woman to accompany him for a day out, pretending to be his girlfriend.

Tanyawan Wuttiwut shared the story on Facebook, detailing how the escort was attacked. She explained that while returning from the outing, the man’s ex-girlfriend appeared and aggressively kicked the escort, causing her to fall down the escalator. Both the man and his ex-girlfriend fled the scene, leaving the injured woman behind.

“The escort was simply doing her job. Why would someone harm her like this? We have evidence, including a voice recording of the incident.”

Tanyawan added that the woman who committed the assault seemed quite influential, as there were reports of people advising her not to worry about the repercussions and to wait until the matter reached court.

Photographs shared by Tanyawan revealed that the injured woman sustained injuries to her face, knees, and legs. The man who hired her has since compensated her with 50,000 baht, split into two payments of 35,000 baht and 15,000 baht. Despite this, concerns remain about holding the attacker accountable, as the injured woman has to take several days off work to recover and treat her wounds.

Further details mention that the ex-girlfriend who kicked the woman down the escalator was accompanied by her new boyfriend, reported KhaoSod.

