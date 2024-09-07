Deceased monk found on Udon Thani road sparks safety concerns

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A monk was found dead on a road in Udon Thani province, leaving locals puzzled about the circumstances. The incident, which occurred around 8pm yesterday, September 6, has raised concerns about road safety and the need for better street lighting in the area.

Police Lieutenant Apiwut Leepontong, an investigator at Nong Han Police Station, received a report of a monk being hit by a vehicle on Nitayo Road, Route 22, leading into Udon Thani city. The scene was located opposite a Caltex petrol station in Ban Mueang, Nong Han subdistrict.

Advertisements

Rescue teams from Promote Dharma Service Point arrived to find the monk lying motionless on the road, still in his saffron robes. Documents identified the deceased as 61 year old Phra Upakut Panyayang from Ban Kamsida, Moo 3, Nachum Saeng subdistrict, Thung Fon district, Udon Thani province. Nearby, a 5-baht coin and a pair of glasses, presumably belonging to the monk, were discovered. It remains unclear whether the incident was an accident.

The driver of the car involved in the incident, 48 year old Phonchai Pinjai recounted that he and his wife were driving towards Udon Thani city when they noticed something lying in the middle of the road. Initially, they thought it was an object or an animal, prompting them to swerve and avoid it. This maneuver caused their car to veer off the road.

Fortunately, neither Phonchai nor his wife sustained any injuries. Upon exiting the vehicle, they were shocked to find the monk deceased on the road. Phonchai insisted that he did not hit the monk, as another driver had already reported seeing the monk lying on the road.

Locals expressed confusion and concern, noting that it is unusual for monks to be on the road at night, especially during the Buddhist Lent period. They also pointed out the lack of street lighting at the accident scene. The Nong Han District’s Department of Highways has installed streetlights along the entire stretch from Nong Han to Udon Thani, except for this particular spot. Residents highlighted that this area has been prone to accidents and incidents of youths throwing stones at passing vehicles. They called for the installation of additional streetlights to improve road safety, reported KhaoSod.