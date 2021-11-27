Entertainment venues will not open before January 16

Despite hopes from millions of tourists around the world and millions of bar, club, and nightlife staff and owners throughout Thailand, entertainment venues will not be allowed to reopen earlier than the January 16 date originally set. The CCSA had a meeting yesterday that revisited and revised several rules for entering Thailand and Covid-19 safety regulations.

While the meeting did make some progressive decisions to lighten the restrictions for Covid-19, they chose not to move up the date they had set for reopening nightlife around the country sooner than January 16, though they did outline some details on what to expect when venues do reopen.

Currently, all entertainment venues are closed and alcohol sales and consumption of alcohol prohibited since April, though drinks can be served in restaurants in 4 key tourist provinces. Many restaurants have been acting as de facto bars and venues have been opening illegally.

The CCSA feels that entertainment venues – which are considered the source of the third deadly wave of Covid-19 spread – are still too big a risk of transmission to be opened. Between the closed quarters with poor ventilation, and the tendency of drunk patrons to skip masks and social distancing and be far less vigilant in following safety protocols, the CCSA believes it’s unsafe to open.

Though they aren’t going to be allowed to reopen any earlier, the CCSA spokesperson said the government is instructing entertainment venues to upgrade their safety conditions and ventilation systems in preparation for reopening in January. All staff should be fully vaccinated and the spokesman said the entertainment venues will be inspected for a reopening license.

When they are finally allowed to reopen, patrons shouldn’t expect the same wild club scene that existed before Covid-19. The CCSA says dancefloors will not be permitted in venues, as well as drink sharing amongst customers. Karaoke will also not be allowed. Clubs will be allowed to open until midnight with the last call for alcohol at 11 pm.

These rules will be applied to entertainment venues and nightlife spots reopening January 16 only in tourist sandbox blue zones, safe green zones, and high surveillance yellow zones.

SOURCE: MCOT

