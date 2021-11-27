Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New Covid-19 strain named “Omicron” and a variant of concern
Omicron is the new Covid-19 to watch out for, having just received its Greek name and the highest category of classification, “variant of concern”. The B.1.1.529 strain, recently uncovered in southern Africa and already seeing some spread, was given the Omicron name and classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation yesterday.
From least worrisome to most urgent, the order of classifications goes: “Variant Being Monitored”, “Variant of Interest”, “Variant of Concern” and finally the extreme “Variant of High Consequence”. But there has yet to be a strain of Covid-19 that has earned the High Consequence title, making Omicron’s classification the top tier, along with the Delta, Alpha, Beta, and Gamma variants.
The Omicron variant is so new the WHO doesn’t yet have data to predict its threat and it could take several weeks to have a clearer picture of if the virus is more transmissible, more severe, or more resistant to any or all vaccine brands. But the speed in which the variant went from being formally reported to the WHO on Wednesday from the first known cases in South Africa to being upgraded to a variant of concern is alarming.
People around the world panicked and scrambled on fears of what the new Omicron variant might bring. The global economy suffered a hit, with stock markets around the world plunging as well as oil prices dropping. Countries scrambled to implement bans on flights coming from South Africa over the protest of the country.
The first known case of what is now identified as the Omicron variant was collected on November 9, but overall infections have soared in South Africa, suggesting a possible correlation. Early studies show Omicron has a lot of mutations, and reinfection may be more likely with this strain than others. So far though, standard testing seems just as accurate at picking up the new variant.
The Omicron variant has been found in nearly every province of South Africa, as well as Botswana, Belgium, Israel, and Hong Kong. Many European countries have already moved to restrict flights from South Africa, but the WHO is advising against enacting travel restrictions around the world just yet.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
New Covid-19 strain named “Omicron” and a variant of concern
Entertainment venues will not open before January 16
“Omicron” – a new Covid variant triggers travel alarms as flights disrupted
CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations
Vaccine passport soon to be made digital and issued for free
Bang Sue Grand Station to use only Pfizer and Moderna vaccine
Thailand News Today | Thailand purchases Covid pills, Democracy summit snubbs Thailand | Nov 26
Phuket traffic police deny Facebook accusal of targeting tourists
CCSA hints that some bars and nightclubs could reopen before January 16
Easier entry for foreign tourists: CCSA approves ATK for on-arrival screening
Desperate to hire nurses, hospitals and clinics in Singapore offer “finder’s fee”
Thailand, 5 other countries added to Singapore’s Vaccinated Travel Lane list
Heavy rain, potential flooding in the forecast for Southern Thailand
Cambodia authorities seize large shipment of cocaine from boat by Laos border
Friday Covid Update: 6,559 new cases; provincial totals
Emergency Decree extended until January 31
CCSA admits some hotels are scamming Thailand Pass travellers
Philippines waives quarantine for “Green List” countries
3 Cathay Pacific pilots broke Covid-19 rules, got fired and infected
Chiang Mai street vendor goes viral for showing skin to sell sweets
Tourism seeing signs of recovery after Covid-19 pandemic
Government agency ups 2021 foreign arrivals prediction to 200,000
Mask up! Foreign visitors warned of penalties for violating disease control laws
Next CCSA meeting will discuss opening nightlife businesses sooner
UPDATE: Deadline for 60-day “Covid” visa extension being pushed to January 25
Men arrested in Australia over July’s major heroin bust in Thailand
Miss Universe Thailand sued over inappropriate use of national flag in promo photo
Thailand entry may be simplified by switching to antigen test
How non-native English speakers can teach in Thailand
Vaccine side effects fund has paid out 621 million baht
Minister confirms all train services at Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong station will end
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Chiang Mai street vendor goes viral for showing skin to sell sweets
- Press Room3 days ago
Stunning new senior school opens at Shrewsbury, riverside – Thailand’s leading international school
- Press Room1 day ago
CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations
- Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: Deadline for 60-day “Covid” visa extension being pushed to January 25
- Bangkok3 days ago
Miss Universe Thailand sued over inappropriate use of national flag in promo photo
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand entry may be simplified by switching to antigen test
- Education3 days ago
How non-native English speakers can teach in Thailand
- Thailand1 day ago
Transport Ministry says Thai land bridge will become transit port to rival Hong Kong