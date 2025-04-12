Tourist police raid Pattaya salon, arrest foreigners without permits

A beauty salon in central Pattaya was the scene of a shocking bust yesterday, April 11, when Tourist Police apprehended a group of foreigners working illegally without the proper permits.

The raid, conducted by an investigation team from the Tourist Police Bureau, revealed several individuals, believed to be Chinese nationals, providing beauty services to customers without the necessary work authorisations.

The suspects, who reportedly entered Thailand as students at a local university, were found to be working in violation of the law. The Tourist Police team swiftly informed the Chinese foreigners of the charges against them and their legal rights, before escorting them to investigating officers for further legal proceedings.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over illegal employment in Thailand, particularly in tourist hotspots like Pattaya. Local police are stepping up their efforts to crack down on such activities, with an emphasis on protecting legal workers and tourists. The beauty salon, located in the heart of central Pattaya, is known to attract both locals and visitors, making it a hotspot for unlawful employment.

In response to the increasing number of such incidents, the Tourist Police have issued a public warning, encouraging both tourists and locals to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities involving foreigners. The police have reminded the public to contact their 24-hour hotline at 1155 if they witness any illegal or questionable behaviour, reported The Pattaya News.

Police are taking a firm stance on foreigners working without permits, stressing that anyone found in violation will face legal consequences. While Thailand remains a popular destination for both tourists and expats, illegal employment practices continue to be a problem that needs addressing.

This crackdown comes amid ongoing efforts by the Thai government to ensure the safety and legality of the country’s booming tourism sector. By continuing to enforce these laws, authorities aim to protect both tourists and the integrity of the local workforce.