Tourist police raid Pattaya salon, arrest foreigners without permits

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal31 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, April 12, 2025
58 1 minute read
Tourist police raid Pattaya salon, arrest foreigners without permits
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A beauty salon in central Pattaya was the scene of a shocking bust yesterday, April 11, when Tourist Police apprehended a group of foreigners working illegally without the proper permits.

The raid, conducted by an investigation team from the Tourist Police Bureau, revealed several individuals, believed to be Chinese nationals, providing beauty services to customers without the necessary work authorisations.

The suspects, who reportedly entered Thailand as students at a local university, were found to be working in violation of the law. The Tourist Police team swiftly informed the Chinese foreigners of the charges against them and their legal rights, before escorting them to investigating officers for further legal proceedings.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over illegal employment in Thailand, particularly in tourist hotspots like Pattaya. Local police are stepping up their efforts to crack down on such activities, with an emphasis on protecting legal workers and tourists. The beauty salon, located in the heart of central Pattaya, is known to attract both locals and visitors, making it a hotspot for unlawful employment.

Related Articles

Tourist police raid Pattaya salon, arrest foreigners without permits | News by Thaiger

In response to the increasing number of such incidents, the Tourist Police have issued a public warning, encouraging both tourists and locals to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities involving foreigners. The police have reminded the public to contact their 24-hour hotline at 1155 if they witness any illegal or questionable behaviour, reported The Pattaya News.

Police are taking a firm stance on foreigners working without permits, stressing that anyone found in violation will face legal consequences. While Thailand remains a popular destination for both tourists and expats, illegal employment practices continue to be a problem that needs addressing.

This crackdown comes amid ongoing efforts by the Thai government to ensure the safety and legality of the country’s booming tourism sector. By continuing to enforce these laws, authorities aim to protect both tourists and the integrity of the local workforce.

Latest Thailand News
Engineering student stabbed to death in central Thailand Thailand News

Engineering student stabbed to death in central Thailand

1 minute ago
Tourist police raid Pattaya salon, arrest foreigners without permits Pattaya News

Tourist police raid Pattaya salon, arrest foreigners without permits

31 minutes ago
Songkran safety warning: Drowning risks surge during festival Thailand News

Songkran safety warning: Drowning risks surge during festival

46 minutes ago
Tourist boat fire injures two near Koh Kut, southeast Thailand Thailand News

Tourist boat fire injures two near Koh Kut, southeast Thailand

2 hours ago
Thaksin hospitalisation ethics probe to conclude by May Bangkok News

Thaksin hospitalisation ethics probe to conclude by May

2 hours ago
Water spouts create spectacle in Chalong Bay, not a tornado Phuket News

Water spouts create spectacle in Chalong Bay, not a tornado

3 hours ago
Lost in the woods: Italian tourists rescued on Koh Pha Ngan Thailand News

Lost in the woods: Italian tourists rescued on Koh Pha Ngan

3 hours ago
British woman lives rent-free on Koh Samui with dogs (video) Thailand News

British woman lives rent-free on Koh Samui with dogs (video)

4 hours ago
Thailand issues summer storm alert amid severe weather Thailand News

Thailand issues summer storm alert amid severe weather

4 hours ago
Thai tourists flock to China for Songkran deals, beating Japan Thailand News

Thai tourists flock to China for Songkran deals, beating Japan

21 hours ago
Pattaya mayor vows transparency in stadium project Pattaya News

Pattaya mayor vows transparency in stadium project

21 hours ago
Chinese steel factory raided over Bangkok building collapse Bangkok News

Chinese steel factory raided over Bangkok building collapse

21 hours ago
Chiang Mai rattled by quake as Myanmar tremors hit Thailand News

Chiang Mai rattled by quake as Myanmar tremors hit

21 hours ago
Thai man sits on moving car bonnet after argument with wife Thailand News

Thai man sits on moving car bonnet after argument with wife

21 hours ago
Bangkok unites in mass prayer for quake victims Bangkok News

Bangkok unites in mass prayer for quake victims

22 hours ago
Trash for cash: Bangkok offers bin discount for food waste sorting Bangkok News

Trash for cash: Bangkok offers bin discount for food waste sorting

22 hours ago
Digging for hope: 4 more bodies found at Bangkok audit office ruins Bangkok News

Digging for hope: 4 more bodies found at Bangkok audit office ruins

22 hours ago
Thai girl left blind and disabled after overdose at Bangkok hospital Thailand News

Thai girl left blind and disabled after overdose at Bangkok hospital

22 hours ago
Everything you need to know about Songkran Things To Do

Everything you need to know about Songkran

22 hours ago
Late-night transgender fight shocks tourists on Pattaya Beach (video) Pattaya News

Late-night transgender fight shocks tourists on Pattaya Beach (video)

23 hours ago
Foreign travellers told to log on 3 days before Thailand arrival Thailand News

Foreign travellers told to log on 3 days before Thailand arrival

23 hours ago
Wanted Russian arrested at Phuket Airport over unpaid wages Phuket News

Wanted Russian arrested at Phuket Airport over unpaid wages

23 hours ago
Thai drivers race and crash into old woman, tearing her body apart Central Thailand News

Thai drivers race and crash into old woman, tearing her body apart

23 hours ago
British fighter&#8217;s life cut short by drug cocktail in Pattaya, inquest Pattaya News

British fighter’s life cut short by drug cocktail in Pattaya, inquest

23 hours ago
Shipyard foreman dies after drinking herbal liquor in Si Racha Pattaya News

Shipyard foreman dies after drinking herbal liquor in Si Racha

24 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal31 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, April 12, 2025
58 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Tourist boat fire injures two near Koh Kut, southeast Thailand

Tourist boat fire injures two near Koh Kut, southeast Thailand

2 hours ago
Thaksin hospitalisation ethics probe to conclude by May

Thaksin hospitalisation ethics probe to conclude by May

2 hours ago
Water spouts create spectacle in Chalong Bay, not a tornado

Water spouts create spectacle in Chalong Bay, not a tornado

3 hours ago
Lost in the woods: Italian tourists rescued on Koh Pha Ngan

Lost in the woods: Italian tourists rescued on Koh Pha Ngan

3 hours ago