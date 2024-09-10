Trunk show: Elephant Parade fever strikes Hua Hin

Published: 16:45, 10 September 2024
Trunk show: Elephant Parade fever strikes Hua Hin
Photo courtesy of Anantara Hua Hin Resort

The Elephant Parade is stampeding its way to the beachside town of Hua Hin, and it’s going to be one colourful spectacle you won’t want to miss. From October 12 to November 22, 35 dazzlingly decorated elephants will be popping up at top landmarks like Pineapple Valley Golf Club, Blúport, and some of the city’s swankiest hotels, including The Standard and InterContinental.

This isn’t just any parade. Each elephant is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece, designed by world-renowned artists and celebrities to raise awareness for Asia’s endangered elephants.

Jeannette Brüske, Elephant Parade’s General Manager for Asia & the Middle East stated that with the Elephant Parade, the event showcases artists’ craftsmanship that created these beautiful, unique pieces of art.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Families and kids can embark on a treasure hunt by visiting each elephant and solving a slogan to win prizes. Plus, there’ll be workshops where you can paint your elephant, live painting sessions, and even a chance to meet the artists.

Local street artist Joe, Hua Hin’s very own Banksy, has created the parade’s signature elephant, Hugs, which will proudly sit in front of BelVida Estates.

The Elephant Parade, which originated after a baby elephant named Mosha lost part of her leg to a landmine, continues to raise funds for elephant conservation, reported Hua Hin Today.

With less than 50,000 wild elephants left in Asia, this event is more than just a celebration—it’s a vital call to action.

In related news, Surin province unveiled its majestic new treasure, the Surin Elephant Museum, on September 5. This monumental opening promised a trunk-load of fascinating insights and interactive exhibits dedicated to the grandeur of elephants.

The Surin Elephant Museum, born from a partnership between the Surin Provincial Administrative Organisation and the Dr Thiam Chokwatana Foundation, is set to become a premier destination for both education and tourism.

