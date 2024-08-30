Elephant calf gets star-studded welcome in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A heartwarming spectacle unfolded at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Pattaya as a traditional elephant blessing ceremony celebrated the arrival of a newborn elephant.

The event, led by Phra Kru Kasemkittisophon, abbot of Samakkhibanphot Temple, marked the garden’s sixth elephant birth this year—a milestone that has now brought their total number of elephants to an impressive 79.

In true Thai style, the ceremony was nothing short of a grand affair. A dazzling parade of 30 traditional dancers and 38 elephants set the scene, as garden staff and director Kampol Tansajja joined in the celebrations. Rituals steeped in culture saw garlands and sacred threads draped over the elephants, while sacred powder was used to bless the proud mother and her adorable calf.

The male calf, named Phlai Kanun (Jackfruit), made his grand entrance into the world on August 9 at 12.15am, born to Pang Chompu and Phlai Muk. Both mother and baby are thriving, thanks to the dedicated care of their mahouts.

Nong Nooch’s elephant camp has earned a prestigious certification of good practice from the Department of Livestock Development and the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards, making it the first in Thailand to receive this honour, reported Pattaya Mail.

Garden director Kampol reflected on the joy that rippled through the garden with each new arrival.

“Phlai Kanun’s birth is a blessing for us all.”

As the little calf finds his feet, Nong Nooch continues to lead the way in elephant care and conservation, setting standards for others to follow.

