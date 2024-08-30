Elephant calf gets star-studded welcome in Pattaya

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:37, 30 August 2024| Updated: 16:37, 30 August 2024
53 1 minute read
Elephant calf gets star-studded welcome in Pattaya
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A heartwarming spectacle unfolded at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Pattaya as a traditional elephant blessing ceremony celebrated the arrival of a newborn elephant.

The event, led by Phra Kru Kasemkittisophon, abbot of Samakkhibanphot Temple, marked the garden’s sixth elephant birth this year—a milestone that has now brought their total number of elephants to an impressive 79.

Advertisements

In true Thai style, the ceremony was nothing short of a grand affair. A dazzling parade of 30 traditional dancers and 38 elephants set the scene, as garden staff and director Kampol Tansajja joined in the celebrations. Rituals steeped in culture saw garlands and sacred threads draped over the elephants, while sacred powder was used to bless the proud mother and her adorable calf.

The male calf, named Phlai Kanun (Jackfruit), made his grand entrance into the world on August 9 at 12.15am, born to Pang Chompu and Phlai Muk. Both mother and baby are thriving, thanks to the dedicated care of their mahouts.

Related news

Nong Nooch’s elephant camp has earned a prestigious certification of good practice from the Department of Livestock Development and the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards, making it the first in Thailand to receive this honour, reported Pattaya Mail.

Garden director Kampol reflected on the joy that rippled through the garden with each new arrival.

“Phlai Kanun’s birth is a blessing for us all.”

Advertisements

As the little calf finds his feet, Nong Nooch continues to lead the way in elephant care and conservation, setting standards for others to follow.

In related news, in a heart-wrenching tale of suffering and salvation, a baby elephant named Tofu, just 8 months old, has been plucked from a life of torment in Laos and given a fresh start. Chained and mistreated, his plight symbolises the ongoing battle against exploitation in the tourism industry across Asia.

In other news, an experienced Thai rescue worker saved a baby elephant by administering CPR at a roadside accident in the eastern province of Chanthaburi.

Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai steel firms request BoI incentives for eco-project

Thai steel firms request BoI incentives for eco-project

Published: 16:09, 30 August 2024
Pattaya Airways&#8217; maiden flight set to revolutionise Thai logistics

Pattaya Airways’ maiden flight set to revolutionise Thai logistics

Published: 16:01, 30 August 2024
Myanmar journalist jailed for life, another gets 20 years

Myanmar journalist jailed for life, another gets 20 years

Published: 15:54, 30 August 2024
Tourism triumph: Can Thailand hit the 2.3 trillion baht jackpot?

Tourism triumph: Can Thailand hit the 2.3 trillion baht jackpot?

Published: 15:48, 30 August 2024