Elderly couple hit by pickup truck in Kanchanaburi collision

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A collision at a traffic junction in Kanchanaburi province resulted in one fatality and one serious injury when an elderly couple’s motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck.

The incident occurred at 10.20am yesterday, May 12 and involved 73 year old Somchai, who died at the scene, and his 74 year old passenger, Sudjai, who was critically injured.

Upon receiving reports of the accident, Police Lieutenant Woraporn Kalaphakdi from Nong Khao Police Station, along with medical staff from Somdej Phra Sangharaj Hospital and Khun Rattanawut Foundation personnel, arrived at the scene.

They found the motorcycle heavily damaged in the middle of the junction, with Somchai lying nearby. Sudjai was quickly transported to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

Footage from CCTV cameras revealed that the motorcycle had been travelling from Kanchanaburi city towards Ban Nong Khao when it suddenly switched from the left to the right lane.

At this moment, a blue Toyota Tiger pickup truck, travelling at speed in the middle lane, collided with the motorcycle. Witnessing the aftermath, 24 year old Nuengruethai, the granddaughter of the victims, was visibly distressed.

She recounted that her grandparents had visited her workplace in the city earlier that morning. Shortly after their departure, she received the devastating news of the accident.

Police have initiated a thorough examination of the deceased’s body and are interviewing the pickup truck driver to proceed with legal actions, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a tragic motorcycle accident in Phuket claimed the lives of three family members, a father, a young girl, and a 50 year old woman believed to be the mother-in-law.

The fatal crash occurred around 5pm on May 10 along Sakdidet Road in Mueang district. Police Major Chonlathit Kheaw-on of Wichit Police Station responded to the emergency call and coordinated with emergency personnel to investigate the scene.

