Family of three perish in tragic Phuket motorcycle crash

Devastating collision claims lives of parents and child

Bright Choomanee
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

Three family members, including a father, daughter, and mother-in-law, tragically died in a motorcycle accident in Phuket.

The incident occurred yesterday, May 10, at 5pm when a motorcycle lost control and crashed into a streetlight on Sakdidet Road in the district of Mueang, Phuket province. Police Major Chonlathit Kheaw-on from the Wichit Police Station received the report, leading officers and relevant officials to the scene.

The accident site was a four-lane road, where scattered pink plastic fragments and a damaged streetlight were found. The motorcycle, a grey Honda PCX with registration 1กน 302 Phuket, was severely damaged.

Nearby, the bodies of Preeya Pleekarn, a 50 year old, and an unidentified young girl were discovered in a roadside area. Another injured male, severely wounded, was quickly transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

Investigations revealed that the young man was driving the motorcycle, with Preeya, his mother-in-law, and his daughter as passengers.

They were heading towards the Sam Yaek Mueang Thong intersection, en route to central Phuket, when the motorcycle lost control and crashed into the streetlight. This resulted in the immediate deaths of Preeya and the young girl, while the driver died later at the hospital.

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

A local street vendor, who was nearby at the time, shared that he did not witness the exact moment of the crash as he was distracted by his phone. When he looked up, he saw the aftermath of the collision.

It is presumed that the motorcycle was travelling at high speed, causing it to lose control and crash into the streetlight, leading to the fatalities, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a motorway collision occurred when a pickup truck slammed into the back of a trailer, trapping three individuals inside the vehicle.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and used hydraulic tools to free the victims before rushing them to the hospital.

