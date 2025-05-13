Mud, sweat and tiers: Probe into fatal Phuket landslide stuck in dirt

Mud, sweat and tiers: Probe into fatal Phuket landslide stuck in dirt
A deadly landslide that claimed 13 lives in Phuket last August remains mired in red tape, as police refuse to move forward without expert proof that dodgy construction played a part in the tragedy.

Nearly a year after killer landslides tore through forest land in Kata, Karon police say their investigation is still on hold, with no charges laid and grieving families still waiting for justice.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ekkasak Kwanwan from Karon Police Station confirmed that progress is frozen until the Office of Mineral Resources Region 4 issues a final technical report on whether illegal construction at the popular Big Buddha Viewpoint contributed to the disaster.

“We cannot proceed until we receive expert clarification.”

Pol Lt Col Ekkasak stressed the need for solid evidence before interviewing key figures, including Suporn Wanichkul, Phra Phuttha Ming Mongkol Sattha 45 Foundation President, which oversees the site.

Thirteen people were killed and dozens injured in the August landslides, which were initially blamed on heavy rainfall and natural erosion. However, early reports from the Department of Mineral Resources also flagged unauthorised construction in the area as a possible contributing factor.

The affected land is officially managed by the Royal Forest Department, and campaigners argue that shoddy development on steep slopes may have turned a natural hazard into a deadly catastrophe.

Despite this, the investigation has stalled, leaving families of the victims in limbo and sparking outrage from local legal experts.

Phuket Bar Association President Rungnapa Phutkaew slammed the slow progress, warning that victims may have to turn to civil courts for compensation.

“The Office of Mineral Resources ranked construction as the fourth cause after rainfall, soil instability and slope failure. But that doesn’t mean it should be dismissed. Victims deserve clarity and accountability.”

She urged survivors and families to gather any official documentation they can, such as engineering reports and property assessments, to support claims that damages could total up to 10 million baht.

A meeting between victims and legal representatives is set for next week, with the association continuing its search for independent expert testimony that could strengthen the case.

For now, the criminal probe remains at a standstill, buried beneath bureaucracy and waiting for a breakthrough that’s yet to come.

