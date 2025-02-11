Eerie occurrence: Music plays on after car crashes in Ratchaburi

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In an unusual incident, a car involved in a crash mysteriously began playing a country music song, despite a damaged battery and the keys being turned off. The incident was captured in a TikTok video, which left social media users puzzled.

Yesterday, February 10, Chakkrit Hadee, the owner of a slide car garage and a related car cemetery, shared his experience with Khaosod Online regarding the incident.

Chakkrit explained that the accident occurred between 3am and 4am when the car veered off the road near the Chet Samian intersection in Photharam district, Ratchaburi province. Upon arrival, his employees assessed the vehicle’s condition and doubted any survival due to the severity. However, they found no fatalities, only a young woman in her early 20s who was injured.

As the team retrieved the car, they were startled by the sound of an old country music song playing, despite the late hour and desolate surroundings. The unexpected music spooked the staff, prompting them to quickly transport the car to a local police station.

After finishing at the station, they moved the vehicle to the car cemetery, where the mysterious music began playing again.

Further examination revealed the car had a damaged battery and locked ignition, with no fatalities inside. Chakkrit remains uncertain about how the music started playing under these unusual circumstances, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a drug trafficker was arrested after crashing his car into an electricity pole while attempting to evade police in Mukdahan province on February 4. Authorities seized over 3.2 million methamphetamine pills in the operation.

Police Lieutenant General Chatchai Surachetphong, along with Mukdahan Governor Worayan Boonnarat and other officials, held a press conference detailing the operation, dubbed Seal Stop Safe, which targeted drug smuggling along the border.

Led by Police Colonel Phairoj Thaiputra, the investigation followed intelligence reports of an impending drug transport. The operation resulted in the confiscation of 3,220,000 methamphetamine pills, a vehicle used for trafficking, and the suspect’s arrest.