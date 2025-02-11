Eerie occurrence: Music plays on after car crashes in Ratchaburi

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Eerie occurrence: Music plays on after car crashes in Ratchaburi
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In an unusual incident, a car involved in a crash mysteriously began playing a country music song, despite a damaged battery and the keys being turned off. The incident was captured in a TikTok video, which left social media users puzzled.

Yesterday, February 10, Chakkrit Hadee, the owner of a slide car garage and a related car cemetery, shared his experience with Khaosod Online regarding the incident.

Chakkrit explained that the accident occurred between 3am and 4am when the car veered off the road near the Chet Samian intersection in Photharam district, Ratchaburi province. Upon arrival, his employees assessed the vehicle’s condition and doubted any survival due to the severity. However, they found no fatalities, only a young woman in her early 20s who was injured.

As the team retrieved the car, they were startled by the sound of an old country music song playing, despite the late hour and desolate surroundings. The unexpected music spooked the staff, prompting them to quickly transport the car to a local police station.

After finishing at the station, they moved the vehicle to the car cemetery, where the mysterious music began playing again.

Further examination revealed the car had a damaged battery and locked ignition, with no fatalities inside. Chakkrit remains uncertain about how the music started playing under these unusual circumstances, reported KhaoSod.

Eerie occurrence: Music plays on after car crashes in Ratchaburi | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

