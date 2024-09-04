Economic challenge: Business tycoon Pichai to the rescue

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Pichai Naripthaphan, a businessman-turned-politician, is stepping into the hot seat as Thailand’s new Commerce Minister at a time when the nation’s economy teeters on the edge of disaster. With sky-high expectations from every corner, Pichai faces the daunting task of steering the country out of economic turbulence.

Pichai takes over from Phumtham Wechayachai, who has moved to Defence Minister and Deputy Premier roles under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s administration. The 63 year old’s political roots run deep, having initially made his mark in the real estate and gem industries before venturing into politics.

Pichai has held pivotal roles, including Deputy Minister of Finance in Samak Sundaravej’s government and Minister of Energy in Yingluck Shinawatra’s administration. His diverse portfolio has earned him recognition as the economic brain behind the Pheu Thai Party, most recently serving as deputy chairperson for strategy and politics.

Pichai’s selection to head the Commerce Ministry is no surprise, given his extensive expertise in economics and trade. However, his political journey has been anything but smooth. In 2012, he was ousted from his position as Minister of Energy, and the media once dubbed him Overflowing Ideas for his frequent, yet not always well-received, innovations.

Now, Pichai is presented with a critical opportunity to showcase his capabilities. His mission is to revitalise Thailand’s economy by managing the Commerce Ministry—a key player in the country’s financial health.

Continuing the policies of his predecessor, Pichai will focus on reducing expenses, boosting income, balancing stakeholder interests, overcoming legal hurdles, and promoting export growth, reported The Nation.

