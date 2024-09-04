Thai school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:36, 04 September 2024| Updated: 17:36, 04 September 2024
A Thai mother accompanied her 13 year old daughter to file a complaint against a school bus driver who allegedly sexually assaulted her. The accused driver denies the accusation.

The 41 year old mother, Ta, brought the sexual assault case to her lawyer, Kritsada Lohitdee, who took her to the Damrongdham Centre, under the Ministry of Interior, to file a complaint yesterday, September 3.

Ta informed a police officer at the Damrongdham Centre that the sexual assault occurred to her teenage daughter, Khaohom, on August 26 while she was travelling to school in the Isaan province of Udon Thani on the school bus.

Khaohom’s school was the last stop, so she had to remain alone in the vehicle with the school bus driver, 58 year old Sonthaya. She then moved to sit next to Sonthaya at the front of the minibus. While waiting at a traffic light, Sonthaya reportedly put his left hand inside her uniform shirt and groped her breasts.

Khaohom was shocked and told Sonthaya that he must not do this to her and she began to cry. She continued to cry until she arrived at school. When Khaohom got out of the bus Sonthaya told her not to tell her mother or teacher.

Khaohom shared the incident with her friends, who subsequently called her after school to discuss the assault. The girl explained that she did not inform her mother because she was still in shock.

Ta stated that Sonthaya later came to her home to discuss the matter and admitted to assaulting the girl. He insisted that he did not have any romantic feelings for Khaohom but loved her in the way an adult might love a young family member.

Sonthaya attempted to compensate Ta and Khaohom, but they refused. Ta is determined that Sonthaya should be punished for his actions.

Sonthaya declined an interview with ThaiRath, stating he was not ready but later provided some information to Naewna. He denied the accusation, asserting that he did not sexually assault the girl and accused Ta of exaggerating the story to the public and officials.

Sonthaya claimed that he had not yet attended police questioning because he had done nothing wrong and had not been summoned.

