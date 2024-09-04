Body found floating near Koh Loy in Sri Racha

Picture courtesy of TMN Cable TV Pattaya

A man’s body was discovered floating near Koh Loy in Sri Racha district yesterday. Sri Racha Police Station received a report of a body found face down near the shoreline. Officers, along with rescue workers from the Sawang Prateep Sri Racha Foundation, promptly went to the scene to investigate.

Police discovered the body floating approximately 50 metres offshore, near an area where locals were collecting shellfish. The deceased, believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, had no identification documents. He was wearing a short-sleeved green shirt and knee-length shorts, without shoes.

The body was quickly brought ashore for examination. No signs of physical assault were found, and it was estimated that the man had been dead for at least five hours.

Issara Suermeng, a 45 year old man, yesterday, September 3, informed the police that he regularly comes to Koh Loy to collect shellfish. His aunt, who had accompanied him, noticed something that resembled a person in the distance.

She asked him to check, and upon closer inspection, he discovered the body. He immediately contacted the police to report the discovery, reported The Pattaya News.

Rescue personnel transported the body to Laem Chabang Hospital for an autopsy. The body will be held there while police attempt to locate the deceased’s relatives.

In related news, a local discovered the body of a Russian man in a ditch near Karon Beach in Phuket on September 3. A fatal attack is suspected as the man had wounds all over his body.

Officers from Karon Police Station were called to investigate the death of the Russian man, later identified as 27 year old Ilia Orlov, at around 12.50pm on September 3. Forensic doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital and officers from the Phuket Ruam Jai Rescue Foundation also participated in the investigation.

According to the police report, the Russian man was thin, tall, and had fair skin. He was wearing dark blue shorts and was shirtless. He had two major cuts on his hands, which severed his radial artery, and a bruise was noted behind his ear. Additional wounds were detected across his body during the autopsy.