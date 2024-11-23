East Thailand: Exhausted driver crashes pickup into street light

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A factory owner experienced a serious accident after falling asleep at the wheel due to exhaustion. The accident occurred when his black Ford Ranger pickup truck veered off the road, crossed the median, and crashed into a street light, before flipping over into a forested area in Chanthaburi province, East Thailand.

The incident took place yesterday, November 22, and police officers including the Deputy Inspector at Khlung Police Station were promptly informed by the Khlung Rescue Foundation.

Upon arriving at the scene with rescue personnel, they found the vehicle in a dire state, with its roof caved in and all windows shattered. Debris from the vehicle was scattered around, and a street light and traffic sign on the median were damaged. The first responders recorded the scene for evidence.

The injured was identified as 40 year old Thitiwich who sustained multiple injuries. He was transported to Khlung Hospital by the rescue team before the police arrived.

In a conversation with Thitiwich’s aunt, Nuntawan, she revealed that he is the owner of a bean sprout factory. Thitiwich has a demanding schedule, working closely with his employees during the day and delivering goods to customers at night, leaving him with little time to rest. The family had repeatedly warned him about the risks of exhaustion, but the unfortunate incident still occurred. Fortunately, no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The scene of the accident presented a clear picture of the severity of the crash. The black Ford Ranger, with its registration plate 1 ฒฮ 986 Bangkok, was found flipped over, indicating the force of the impact. The aftermath also included a toppled street light and traffic sign, underscoring the intensity of the collision.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident, focusing on the driver’s fatigue as a primary cause. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by driving without adequate rest. The family expressed their relief that the accident did not result in more severe consequences, especially considering the absence of oncoming traffic at the time of the crash, reported KhaoSod.

The police are ensuring all evidence is thoroughly documented to support further investigation. They aim to establish a comprehensive understanding of the event, ensuring that lessons are learned to prevent similar accidents in the future.

