Caterpillar outbreak devastates Songkhla’s coconut plantations

A significant outbreak of black-headed caterpillars has severely impacted coconut plantations across four districts in Songkhla, causing extensive damage to the crops. Local agricultural officials are responding by deploying parasitic wasps and chemical agents to combat the infestation.

Agricultural experts have reported that the black-headed caterpillar infestation is affecting coconut trees in the Sathing Phra Peninsula and other areas of Songkhla province, leading to widespread devastation of the plantations. With approximately 20,000 rai of coconut plantations in Songkhla, over 2,000 rai have already been affected, primarily in the districts of Sathing Phra, Ranot, Krasae Sin, and Singhanakhon.

The Songkhla Provincial Administrative Organisation has taken swift action by coordinating with relevant agencies, including the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Agricultural Extension, to devise strategies for controlling the caterpillar outbreak. This multi-agency collaboration aims to protect the livelihoods of coconut farmers and preserve the health of the plantations.

Mano Hayamin, an experienced agricultural extension officer from the Mueang Songkhla Agricultural Office, stated, “We have conducted field inspections and found isolated outbreaks of black-headed caterpillars in Thung Wang and Ko Taeo subdistricts. We advise farmers to prune and burn the infested coconut leaves to prevent further spread.”

Mano further emphasised the importance of releasing parasitic wasps, which are natural predators of the black-headed caterpillars, as part of the integrated pest management approach. This method, combined with the careful use of chemical treatments and ongoing garden maintenance, is expected to help control the pest population effectively.

Farmers are urged to remain vigilant and regularly inspect their coconut plantations to detect signs of caterpillar infestation early. The black-headed caterpillars primarily feed on the surface of mature coconut leaves, and in severe cases, they can damage the fruit surface, stunting the growth of the coconut trees and significantly reducing yields, reported KhaoSod.

