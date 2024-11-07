Narathiwat mayor fatally gunned down at garment factory

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In a shocking daylight assassination, the popular two-time mayor of the Rueso subdistrict in the southern province of Narathiwat was brutally shot dead at his garment factory.

The 55 year old mayor, Wichet Thaithongnum, known by locals as Mayor Arm, was gunned down by a group of men wielding war weapons in an audacious attack that has left the community reeling.

The deadly assault unfolded at 11.40am today, November 7, at the Hand-in-Hand factory in Yalaebor Village. According to the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4, four armed assailants arrived on two motorcycles, making a beeline for the factory’s meeting room.

Wichet, who was engaged in discussions with Nuree Dewadalae, chairperson of the factory’s community enterprise, had no time to react as the gunmen opened fire, instantly ending his life. After the brutal attack, the assailants fled the scene.

Known for his dedication to local economic growth, Wichet was a highly respected figure, not only serving as mayor but also as chairperson of the Narathiwat Sports Association. His factory, the Hand-in-Hand garment enterprise, was a beacon of hope for the community, creating jobs and income for residents.

The factory regularly hosted study trips, showcasing its community-driven enterprise model. The compound even included local shops, furthering Wichet’s vision for community prosperity.

Local police are investigating the motive behind the attack, which has cast a shadow over the once-thriving factory. The incident has left locals in shock, mourning the loss of a man who had dedicated his life to the betterment of his community.

As police work to bring the perpetrators to justice, questions remain about the forces behind this violent act against a beloved community leader, reported Bangkok Post.

