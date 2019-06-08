Dumped shredded Thai baht notes found on the Trat roadside | The Thaiger

Thailand
Dumped shredded Thai baht notes found on the Trat roadside
by Poonsak Boonloy
A large amount of the shredded banknotes, with denominations of 20, 50 and 500 baht, were found dumped on the roadside in Ban Khok Moo 5 of Tambon Nong Samet in Trat’s main city area yesterday.
Pol Captain Somphok Srichuchit contacted Muang Trat district chief Weera Reukwanichakul and Trat disaster prevention and mitigation official Pairat Soisaeng to help inspect the cut-up banknotes.
They were taken to the Trat Finance Office to determine if they were authentic or fake. Residents had complained about someone disposing of toilet-cleaning liquids and they found both chemicals and the shredded banknotes, according to police.
(The Thaiger notes that the modern polymer Thai banknotes are difficult to rip and would be likely cut up, not ripped up, if someone was trying to dispose of them.)
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Electric vehicles on the rise but the take up is slow in Thailand
“Two trends will develop in Southeast Asia. The first is new operators of EV taxi fleets such as cars and motorcycles, and the second is electric buses for public transport.”
Justin Wu, head of Asia-Pacific for Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) says the electric vehicles (EVs) remain expensive and unaffordable for individual buyers in Thailand and ASEAN.
Mr. Wu says countries in South East Asia have sales of roughly 12 million motorbikes annually, led by Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, The Philippines and Malaysia. BNEF forecasts prices of EVs, such as cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles, will remain unaffordable for individual buyers in South East Asia, including Thailand.
The global electric-vehicle fleet reached 5 million last year, according to BNEF, supported by 632,000 public charging outlets around the world. Under a scenario where EVs hit 30 percent market share by 2030, the International Energy Agency projects a need for somewhere between 14 million and 30 million public chargers deployed globally to serve regular passenger vehicles.
“Countries in this region (SE Asia) are emerging markets and each should start with adoption of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and public transport vehicles. China has yet to develop fully, but prices for battery EVs there are very cheap for motorists.”
For Thailand, BNEF expects two-wheelers to lead the EV market going forward, as electric motorbikes have the most registrations for EVs at the Land Transport Department.
“Once each Asean country can adopt EVs for public transport and spread charging stations across the country, the cost of EVs will drop with the start of local manufacturing.”
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Expats
Overstaying Russian tries to change his Thai visa stamp with a pen, badly
PHOTO: Naewna.com
It seemed like such a good idea at the time.
A Russian man has been caught on overstay at the Klong Leuk border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo, directly to the east of Bangkok on the Cambodian border. Trying to enter Cambodia, the man told immigration he changed the last visa stamp with his own pen.
32 year old Dmitril Ignatov said he had been in Thailand visiting his girlfriend and was trying to get back into Cambodia. When his passport was checked in the system he was found to have overstayed for three days. The stamp on page 15 of his Russian passport had been altered, badly, with a pen.
He said he lost track of the time while with his girlfriend. Blame love.
SOURCE: Naewna.com | ThaiVisa
Politics
‘Ministry deals’ in tatters – Palang Pracharat revoke cabinet post promises
“One source, a core leader in Phalang Pracharat, confirmed the previous deals had been revoked.”
Thailand’s hosting of the ASEAN Summit from June 20 to 23 is forcing Palang Pracharat members to stitch together its government and sort out key ministerial posts before the event.
More than two months after the election, and following the election of a PM that saw Prayut Chan-o-cha return to the office, the parties within the pro-military bloc have yet to reach agreement over ministerial positions. Indeed, it is clear now that the the pro-junta Palang Pracharat party is going to renege on its deals to allocate key ministerial positions to coalition partners in return for their support for the PM vote.
Phalang Pracharat has reportedly insisted on controlling economy-related ministries – Agriculture, Commerce and Transport – that it had earlier agreed to allocate to key partners, the Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties. The backtracking follows intensive talks before the vote for the PM as Palang Pracharat struggled to get a clear majority of votes in the lower house.
One source, a core leader in Phalang Pracharat, confirmed the previous deals had been revoked. If the Democrats and Bhumjaithai refused to accept the new arrangement, the source said, Prayut would have final say on the issue.
Phalang Pracharat leader Uttama Savanayana said in a press conference yesterday that as the PM, it was traditional that Prayut would make the final decision on the Cabinet.
Sources also said the disagreement stemmed from the election of the PM on Wednesday, in which an absent Prayut was criticised for 12 hours before finally being approved in the vote. In charge of the session was the Democrats’ Chuan Leekpai, who was elected House Speaker with support from the pro-junta bloc.
Phalang Pracharat decided it could not lose the crucial economic positions to its partners without suffering disadvantage, the sources said. It would also make it difficult for Phalang Pracharat to play the leading role in administration, they added.
It has been reported that if Phalang Pracharat does not gain control over the key ministries, economist Somkid Jatusripitak would withdraw from the bloc.
Fresh talks among the partners would be based on the political party system by which party executives lead the negotiations and decisions are made at party meetings, the sources said.
Meanwhile, the anti-junta bloc was preparing to form a united opposition to confront the Prayut administration in Parliament.
The Pheu Thai Party could replace its leader, Viroj Pao-in, with Chiang Mai MP Sompong Amornvivat, as it prepares for parliamentary skirmishes as the leading opposition party.
Its secretary-general, Phumtham Wechayachai, admitted on Friday that Pheu Thai began considering the leadership change after political developments landed it in opposition.
Phumtham said Sompong would be an appropriate choice for the job as an experienced parliamentarian, a good organiser and a respected figure able to lead the seven-party opposition. But the decision would have to be made at a party meeting in July or August, he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
