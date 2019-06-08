Connect with us

Overstaying Russian tries to change his Thai visa stamp with a pen, badly

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Overstaying Russian tries to change his Thai visa stamp with a pen, badly | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Naewna.com

It seemed like such a good idea at the time.

A Russian man has been caught on overstay at the Klong Leuk border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo, directly to the east of Bangkok on the Cambodian border. Trying to enter Cambodia, the man told immigration he changed the last visa stamp with his own pen.

32 year old Dmitril Ignatov said he had been in Thailand visiting his girlfriend and was trying to get back into Cambodia. When his passport was checked in the system he was found to have overstayed for three days. The stamp on page 15 of his Russian passport had been altered, badly, with a pen.

He said he lost track of the time while with his girlfriend. Blame love.

SOURCE: Naewna.com | ThaiVisa



