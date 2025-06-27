People’s Alliance rallies to protect Koh Kut, oust Thai PM

The People’s Alliance for Democracy has kicked off a movement to protect Thailand’s sovereignty over Koh Kut, rallying against neighbouring Cambodia’s claims on the island.

The movement, led by Kanyut Boonloy, a former civil servant and local leader, gathered around 200 people in Trat yesterday, June 26. Residents, civil servants, former civil servants, students, and merchants donned yellow shirts, waving the Thai national flag in defiance of Cambodia’s territorial claim.

The rally was filled with fervour, with attendees singing national songs, showing their unity and determination to defend Thailand’s borders. At 6pm, the group paused to pay respect to the national flag and the royal anthem before dispersing.

Speaking to the crowd, Kanyut emphasised the importance of Trat province, which has historical ties to King Chulalongkorn (Rama V), who had protected the land for his descendants.

“However, we now face a crisis as Cambodia has claimed Koh Kut as part of their territory, under the framework of MOU 44,” Kanyut said. “We, the people of Trat, cannot accept this encroachment on our land.”

He went on to criticise Cambodia’s actions, highlighting that Thailand has provided much-needed support to its neighbouring country, including housing and job opportunities. Yet, Kanyut pointed out that Cambodia seems ungrateful and is now making an aggressive move to occupy Koh Kut, reported Naewna.

“We cannot sit idly by while our country is at risk,” he said, rallying the crowd to stand firm against Cambodia’s actions.

Kanyut also clarified that today’s rally was purely a symbolic act, with no immediate political agenda. However, he hinted at larger plans for future protests, including joining a massive rally in Bangkok tomorrow, June 28, where he expects a large number of participants from Trat and other provinces.

“We are prepared to join forces with others to oust the government because we believe they have lost their legitimacy,” he said. “This government is associated with Cambodia and is undermining Thailand’s sovereignty, especially after the leaked video where the prime minister appears to support Cambodia’s leader. For this reason, we must take action.”