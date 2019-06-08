Chinese tourists found dead in a Chiang Mai five-star hotel | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Chinese tourists found dead in a Chiang Mai five-star hotel
Chiang Mai police are investigating the deaths of two Chinese tourists found in the same room at a five-star hotel on Chiang Mai’s Chang Khlan Road.
Police reported yesterday that the men died days apart. The first tourist was believed to have died in his bed two or three days before being found, and the second was believed to have died, seated in front of the toilet, hanged from the bathroom door knob, about 10 hours before being discovered.
A police source said that the decomposed body of the first man – later identified as 30 year old Qin Dianxiogm – had a rope ligature mark around his neck and was found in bed, covered from the neck down with a blanket. A 10 metre long nylon rope was found nearby.
The body of 29 year old Sun Zhengbin was found hanging by the neck from the toilet door.
The bodies were discovered by a maid who detected a bad smell coming from the room that had a “do not disturb” sign on the door since June 4. Police suspect the two friends might have had an argument and one strangled the other and, after contemplating for days, decided to commit suicide.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Is Airbnb taking over the Thai hotel industry?
Airbnb is posing a less significant threat to hotels in Thailand than expected, but its influence in the longer term should not be underestimated, according to real estate company JLL
Offering new alternatives to travellers, Airbnb is certainly taking some of the wind out of the sails of the traditional hotel accommodation model. However, findings from Jone Lang Lasalle (JLL) shows that hotels in Thailand have been less affected by online home-sharing platforms than people perceive, or companies like Airbnb hope.
The research collected data from more than 11,200 rooms offered by Airbnb and hotels in Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai.
An analyst at JLL’s Hotels and Hospitality Group, Pichayut Vacharavikrom, says that the perception that room-sharing platforms were ruining the hotel business or ‘taking over’ was wrong.
“It is evident that for Thailand most travellers still prefer traditional hotel accommodations, particularly those operated by brands that they are familiar with and give them more confidence in security and levels of services.”
When checking review pages in Bangkok, for example, there were many more reviews for traditional hotels than for Airbnb – 664.2 for hotels and 31.3 reviews for Airbnb, according to the JLL research (it should be noted that Airbnb has its own internal review system in place on its website).
Another perception is that people believe staying at an Airbnb is cheaper than booking a branded hotel room. But in Thailand, according to the research, hotel rooms remain more economical than Airbnb and have remained more competitive.
JLL’s research indicates that that the average prices per night for hotel accommodations is lower in Chiang Mai, Bangkok and especially Phuket, where the average price per night of hotels is less than half of the average price of an Airbnb room.
Pichayut believes that Airbnb, rather than being a direct competitor with hotels, is offering a different product that reaches out to a new market of travellers.
“Airbnb offers much larger spaces through offerings that include entire villas, houses, apartments and bungalows, which can accommodate a larger number of guests than hotel rooms It’s attracting a new generation of guests, particularly millennials, who represent an increasing portion of travellers that are constantly seeking new experiences.”
Chiang Mai
Bangkok Airways Samui Half Marathon, second in the Thailand series
The “Bangkok Airways Samui Half Marathon”was organised to promote Koh Samui tourism and to ensure that participants recognise the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Last Sunday’s event was divided into 3 categories – a fun run of 5 kilometres, mini marathon of 10 kilometres and half marathon of 21 kilometres.
All runners had an opportunity to enjoy the scenery of the island and experience the lifestyle of the fisherman’s village on the island.
One of the highlights in the Bangkok Airways Half Marathon program is “Care the Bear: Change the Climate Change” which is a partnership project between Bangkok Airways and The Stock Exchange of Thailand. The campaign aims to reduce the use of plastic and foam and promote the re-use of event decorations and materials.
Bangkok Airways Samui Half-Marathon was the second event out of six planned of the Bangkok Airways Boutique Series 2019. The remaining programs are the “Lampang Half Marathon” on July 7, “Phuket Half Marathon” on August 4, “Chiang Rai Marathon” on September 15 and “Lanna Half Marathon” on November 3. The Krabi event was held on May 12.
Chiang Mai
Grab electric tuk tuks launch in Chiang Mai
Grab, the nemesis of the old taxi and red bus network in Chiang Mai, has signed an agreement with government and private sector partners to establish the Chiang Mai Smart Mobility Alliance Network. It is the first such partnership in South East Asia.
Thai aim is to reduce Chiang Mai’s public transport footprint by 35% within the next five years. The goal is to replace 450 LPG (Liquid Petroleum Gas) Tuk Tuks with electric versions as soon as this year.
Grab has launched the region’s first Grab ‘TukTuk Electric’ to allow locals and tourists to easily book transport through the Grab app.
The selling point to suspicious taxi and tuk tuk drivers is that the new service will create better income-earning opportunities using the electric vehicles as they can enjoy up to 80% in fuel costs savings. As an example, an LPG Tuk Tuk fuel bill is about 6,000 baht. This compares to the 1,400 baht monthly bill for charging an Grab electric TukTuk.
Grab also says that drivers will benefit from greater demand with the Grab App making bookings easier and faster for locals and tourists.
Grab is seeing Chiang Mai as a viable test-case which they intend to propose to the Thai government as a roll-out for the entire country.
The new Grab Electric Tuk Tuks are already being hailed by the deputy governor of Chiang Mai, Wirun Panthewee, as an excellent step forward.
“Chiang Mai has initiated several projects aimed at transforming city management in all spheres in response to the Smart City vision. Over the past year, we have improved the infrastructure in the Nimmanhaemin area under the Smart Nimman project where the development of transportation has been our top priority, so as to increase the efficiency of public transportation, reduce air pollution, elevate the quality of life for the people and move towards Smart Mobility.”
Meanwhile, the country head for Grab Thailand, Tarin Thaniyavarn, says the new roll-out of electric tuk tuts in Chiang is a first for South East Asia.
“We are committed to invest in the smart mobility future of Thailand and bring about cleaner, safer and more efficient mobility solutions for Thais. In partnership with the Chiang Mai government and industry partners, we want to actively contribute towards Chiang Mai Smart Mobility Alliance Network’s goal of a less-polluted and less-congested Chiang Mai city.
SOURCE: The Nation
