Drunk hospital director crashes into photographers in Chaiyaphum

Ryan Turner20 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 1, 2025
Last night, April 30, at 10.16pm, a drunk driving hospital director crashed into two television photographers in Chaiyaphum province, resulting in severe injuries. The incident occurred as the pair were out for a late-night meal.

Police Lieutenant Kanti Piansoongnern, Deputy Inspector at Mueang Chaiyaphum Police Station, received a report about a car crash at a restaurant in Nai Mueang subdistrict. He arrived at the scene alongside a medical team from Chaiyaphum Hospital and the Sawang Khunatham Chaiyaphum Rescue Unit.

A white Toyota had mounted the pavement and crashed into the restaurant, scattering items across the floor. Two severely injured individuals were identified as 33 year old Aiempha and 35 year old Thossawat Inphuk, both TV photographers.

Both were administered first aid by rescue officials before being rushed to Chaiyaphum Hospital.

Upon examining the vehicle, damage was noted on the front bumper, and a Ministry of Public Health decal was visible on the side. The driver was identified as the director of Nong Bua Daeng Hospital. Investigations revealed that he had come from a nearby restaurant-bar.

As he reached the accident site, he crashed into the pavement, without making any efforts to slow down in his inebriated state, striking the two photographers as they were about to enter the restaurant.

Initial evidence was gathered at the scene, and CCTV footage was reviewed. The condition of the injured individuals is being closely monitored. The hospital director has been summoned for further questioning, and an alcohol test was conducted.

Despite drinking water and sour milk, and visiting the restroom frequently while waiting for the test to doctor the readings, the director’s alcohol level was found to be 119 milligrammes. Police are continuing to compile evidence to proceed with legal actions, reported KhaoSod.

Similarly, a municipal inspector in Pattaya was involved in a car accident while driving under the influence, resulting in injuries to four individuals, including a two year old child.

