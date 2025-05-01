Residents seek lucky incense numbers at Phetchabun ceremony

Mysterious clouds and auspicious numbers spark excitement at religious event

Residents seek lucky incense numbers at Phetchabun ceremony
Residents gathered to observe auspicious incense numbers during a significant religious ceremony at Wat Rat Pradit Wararam in Phetchabun province, where a Buddha statue named Luang Pho Prasop Chok was being cast. During the offering rituals, dark clouds ominously formed but eventually drifted to a nearby subdistrict yesterday, April 30.

The ceremony, held at Wat Rat Pradit Wararam in Ban Hin Ngon, Moo 14, Nam Chun subdistrict, Lom Sak district, was organised by Phra Khru Bawon Phatcharasophit, the abbot and head monk of Bung Nam Tao subdistrict. The event centred around casting the Luang Pho Prasop Chok, a Buddha statue in the Chiang Rung art style, with a lap width of 21 inches and a base height of 1.09 metres. Many Buddhists attended the ceremony.

The event commenced at 1.09pm with Porapat Tueangnoi, the president of Nam Chun subdistrict administrative organisation, lighting incense and candles before the offering table. Following this, a Brahmin read invocations to the deities and sacred entities.

A renowned monk with mystical expertise presided over the ceremony, which included casting the Luang Pho Prasop Chok statue. After the casting, a ritual was conducted to bless the participants.

During the offering rituals and casting, dark clouds gathered over Nam Chun subdistrict, the event’s location, causing concern that a storm might occur. However, only a gentle breeze blew, and the dense clouds moved to a nearby area, surprising those present.

Additionally, during the rituals, auspicious incense was lit at the offering table. Once the ceremony concluded, participants, including locals and fortune seekers, gathered to inspect the numbers on the incense.

Some photographed the numbers with their phones, hoping to use them for the upcoming lottery draw tomorrow, May 2. The numbers 423 were seen as potentially lucky, aligning with the statue’s name, Prasop Chok, meaning to encounter luck, reported KhaoSod.

