Intoxicated municipal inspector injures four in Pattaya crash

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A municipal inspector, identified as Wuttikorn, was involved in a car accident in Pattaya while driving under the influence, resulting in injuries to four individuals, including a two year old child.

Yesterday, August 24, at 8pm, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Radio Centre in Pattaya, Chon Buri, received a report of a car colliding with a motorcycle, causing multiple injuries.

The accident occurred on the Nong Prue overpass in Bang Lamung district. Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, responders found a blue-black Honda motorcycle lying damaged in the middle of the road. Approximately 20 metres away, four injured individuals were discovered. The first victim was identified as 38 year old Ni from Myanmar, who suffered a head wound and a broken leg.

Her two daughters, aged two and six, were also injured. Another injured person, 41 year old Sui, also from Myanmar and Ni’s brother, sustained a head injury. Rescue personnel provided initial medical treatment before transporting all victims to a nearby hospital.

The other vehicle involved was a black Nissan sedan, showing damage on the front left side.

Wuttikorn, a municipal inspector and operational architect from a local municipal engineering department, was identified as the driver who appeared to be intoxicated. An eyewitness, 37 year old Ekaphong recounted the events leading up to the accident,

“I saw the motorcycle in front and the car behind it. The car tried to overtake the motorcycle but ended up clipping it, causing it to skid for over 20 metres, resulting in these injuries.”

In his statement, Wuttikorn said he was driving normally over the bridge and saw the motorcycle ahead.

“I attempted to overtake it and didn’t think I would hit it. I admit I had been drinking.”

Police from Nong Prue Police Station detained Wuttikorn and conducted an alcohol test to pursue legal action. Police continue to investigate the incident while the injured victims receive medical care, reported KhaoSod.