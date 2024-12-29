Drink-driving cases drop in 2025 New Year campaign

Picture courtesy of Phitsanulok Hotnews

The Department of Probation reported 344 drink-driving cases on the first day of the 2025 new year campaign, with Chiang Mai leading and Nonthaburi in second place. The statistics show a decrease from the previous year.

Yesterday, December 28, the Department of Probation, led by Suriyah Singhakamon, revealed statistics from December 27, the first day of the 2025 new year campaign aimed at preventing and reducing accidents. A total of 380 cases were recorded, with drink-driving accounting for 344 cases, representing 90.53%.

There were also two cases of reckless driving, constituting 0.53%, and 34 cases of driving under the influence of drugs, making up 8.95%.

Comparing the number of drink-driving cases from the new year of 2024, which stood at 515, to 2025, where there were 344 cases, there is a noticeable reduction of 171 cases. The provinces with the highest drink-driving statistics are Chiang Mai with 63 cases, Nonthaburi with 61, and Samut Prakan with 31.

Suriyah stated that the Department of Probation, along with offices nationwide, organised various activities to raise awareness about safe driving and reduce accidents.

The department conducted 20 public awareness campaigns, with 2,062 participants, to emphasise safe driving practices. They also carried out seven social service projects aimed at improving landscaping at potential road accident hotspots, involving 651 participants. Additionally, 13,100 cubic centimetres of blood were donated, reported KhaoSod.

Furthermore, the department supported operations at 62 public service and checkpoint locations, integrating forces from officials, probation volunteers, and those under probation, totalling 869 individuals, to enhance safety in various areas. They also conducted 13 traffic law workshops for 1,293 attendees.

In related news, the Thai government is on a mission to curb the deadly spike in road accidents during new year celebrations with its Don’t Drink and Drive, Get Home Safely campaign. But will it be enough to tackle a cocktail of cultural habits, weak enforcement, and limited transport options?

The initiative aims to save lives during the holiday season, notorious for a surge in road fatalities driven by alcohol-fuelled festivities.