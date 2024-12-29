Pattaya bust dismantles South Korean online gambling network

Published: 10:25, 29 December 2024
192 2 minutes read
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A major bust took place in Pattaya as police dismantled a South Korean-operated online gambling network using the city as a server base. This operation, with transactions exceeding 5 billion won, catered to over 20,000 users worldwide.

Police descended on the property in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, yesterday, December 28, at 10am. The raid was led by Thawatchai Jindakaunsanong, head of Chon Buri Provincial Police, and Navin Theerawit, in charge of Pattaya City Police Station.

Armed with a search warrant from the Pattaya Provincial Court, the officers targeted a two-storey house equipped with surveillance cameras, suspected of hosting the server for a foreign-owned online gambling site.

Inside the residence, police discovered a group of South Koreans stationed across two rooms on the second floor. Each room was equipped with over 20 computers, indicating a well-coordinated operation.

Thirteen South Korean men were found actively managing the gambling site, www.myrunking01.com, which offered a variety of games including baccarat, slots, and sports betting.

The site was exclusively in Korean, making it accessible to South Korean gamblers and international users, although Thai citizens were restricted from accessing the platform. The team roles ranged from user management, handling over 20,000 accounts, to financial transactions and customer service for new patrons.

Online gambling

Evidence was collected from the premises, including 24 desktop computers, 12 laptops, 28 mobile phones, and over 20 South Korean passports. Nearly 40 OTP devices, used for transaction alerts, were also seized. The police detained the South Korean employees, consisting of 13 men and one woman, alongside a male Burmese housekeeper.

Further searches were conducted with additional warrants at two other houses in the same village. Investigations revealed these homes were rented by the gambling syndicate as employee accommodations. However, the occupants had fled before the police arrived, leaving behind some evidence and a safe, which was confiscated.

Thawatchai disclosed that the operation followed reports from the Pattaya City Police’s investigation unit regarding unusual activity at the residence, including frequent food deliveries. It was established that the premises had been used as a gambling server base for approximately three months.

In that timeframe, the operation reportedly handled over 120 million baht (equivalent to 5.16 billion won) (US$3.5 million).

Efforts are underway to collaborate with the South Korean embassy to dismantle such foreign-run illegal operations in Thailand, focusing on online gambling and call centre scams, aligning with government directives.

Locals remarked that the South Korean group had resided in the house for nearly a year without causing disturbances. They noted the group’s routine of entering and leaving the property primarily during mornings and evenings, often using scooters, reported KhaoSod.

The presence of foreigners involved in unlawful activities is not uncommon in the area, with past incidents involving call centres and gambling operations.

