Thai man finds soulmate in sex doll after wife leaves him for another man

A Thai man is advising single men to consider starting a relationship with a sex doll instead of dating real women. He has lived with his silicone soulmate for four happy years so far.

After 54 year old Kim’s wife divorced him to be with her new husband in 2011, he was afraid to start a new relationship in case things didn’t turn out well again. He spent a long time alone.

Four years ago, Kim came across a rubber doll in a second-hand Japanese shop for 30,000 baht.

“The moment I saw her, I knew I was destined to buy her,” he told reporters from his home in Nonthaburi province.

Kim named his new plastic girlfriend Nong Pleng. She’s 160 centimetres tall and weighs 70 kilograms.

The initial investment might seem like a lot, but when you think about it, having a plastic girlfriend is far more economical in the long run because she doesn’t eat, said Kim.

Kim uses the money he has saved to buy Pleng new wigs and outfits when he gets bored of her look.

Before things got too serious, Kim decided to read up about sex dolls online. He read that the dolls are popular in Japan, and China has a rentable version, too, where the dolls are often used instead of sex workers.

He said that he read about how the use of sex dolls reduces problems in society like rape and STDs.

Kim said he wipes down and cleans the sex doll with oil twice per year. Don’t worry, he always wears a condom when they have sex to keep everything clean, he said.

He reiterated that the initial cost of 30,000 baht is not that expensive. Especially when you compare the price with that of a boob job.

People pay 30,000 – 40,000 baht for breast implants, which is far less value for money when you consider how much more silicone is required for a life-size doll, said Kim. Once the payment is made, that’s it.

He said he buys Nong Pleng new outfits on Lazada. He said there are student uniforms, Japanese-style outfits and many more options available.

Kim decided to go public about his plastic love story because he hopes to destigmatise sex dolls in Thai society. He said he hopes to change people’s perspectives to be more open about the societal benefits of sex dolls.

The only problem is that sex dolls are quite hard to find in Thailand, said Kim.

In August last year, beachgoers were horrified when a decapitated dead body washed up on Bang Saen beach in Chon Buri province.

Rescue workers rushed to the scene, but upon closer inspection, the “corpse” turned out to be a sex doll.

Facebook page “Chorb Jang Bang Saen” (I love Bang Saen) posted a photo of the doll online with the caption…

“Bored already and threw it away like this! Remember, you cheeky bastards, the latest piece of marine trash to wash up on this beach is a rubber sex doll. Anything can happen in Bang Saen.”

In October, a video of a religious ceremony conducted for two sex dolls infuriated Buddhism officials.