Doggone floods: Soi Dog races to feed Chiang Rai’s stranded paws

In a race against time, the Soi Dog Foundation dispatched a dedicated team to Chiang Rai to evaluate and address the urgent food needs of pets devastated by recent floods. Partnering with local officials, they aim to provide vital assistance to animals caught in the crisis, including the astonishing figure of 7,650 dogs and cats.

Soi Dog’s staff, in collaboration with the Chiang Rai Livestock Office, conducted on-the-ground assessments and uncovered heartbreaking scenes of pets trapped in flood-ravaged homes, desperately awaiting rescue. Among the most alarming cases were four cats stranded in a submerged house without food or water, and another cat trapped on a balcony with no escape route.

Swiftly responding, Soi Dog not only distributed food supplies but also worked closely with local officials to pinpoint the exact number of affected animals. Fortunately, they have successfully provided enough food to meet the needs of these vulnerable pets.

As Soi Dog officials ventured through the flooded areas, they already delivered essential pet food to many animals while confirming the scale of the crisis.

This crucial data ensures that adequate supplies can be prepared and dispatched to those in need. Their ongoing commitment extends to following up on previously rescued cases, ensuring the wellbeing of those animals remains a priority.

Resident Piyapong, who owns four cats rescued by Soi Dog, expressed profound relief.

“The floodwaters rose so rapidly… I was heartbroken, but when Soi Dog arrived, I felt a huge sense of relief… It was worth all the sleepless nights.”

Saranyu, a Soi Dog staff member, described the devastation.

“The reality was far worse than what we saw on the news. People had lost everything… but when we gave them help, they welcomed us warmly.”

With 30 tons of food distributed to numerous organisations, Soi Dog has made a significant impact, fostering a powerful sense of community spirit amidst adversity, reported Phuketindex.com.