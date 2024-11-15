Wild elephants raid Nakhon Ratchasima farms, officials intervene

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A herd of over 80 wild elephants from the Thap Lan National Park invaded local farmland in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, feasting on crops and prompting a night-long operation by officials and volunteers to drive them back into the forest.

Wild elephants have been causing a stir in Nakhon Ratchasima as they forage beyond their natural habitat. Using thermal imaging drones, the rescue team from Foundation Hook 31 surveyed the area between Udom Sap subdistrict, Wang Nam Khiao district, and Chorakhe Hin subdistrict, Khon Buri district.

The elephants had ventured into cassava fields owned by local villagers near Baan Taling Chan. This incident, occurring since the night of November 13, saw the massive herd of approximately 80 elephants searching for food. To manage the situation, more than 10 officers and volunteers worked tirelessly throughout the night to guide the elephants back into the forest, said Suriyong Phasi, the subdistrict head of Chorakhe Hin.

“The elephants have been leaving the national park to feed on agricultural produce, spreading across multiple locations in the two subdistricts.”

The elephants have been appearing in several areas within Chorakhe Hin, Khon Buri, and Udom Sap, Wang Nam Khiao, with estimates suggesting their numbers exceed 100.

Despite the efforts of volunteer networks in both subdistricts to manage and displace the elephants, they have encountered challenges with equipment and resources. Vehicles, fireworks, and drones are essential for monitoring and directing the elephants safely.

The thermal imaging drones, in particular, are crucial for pinpointing the elephants’ precise locations before planning interventions to ensure the safety of the personnel involved.

The elephants’ presence became even more problematic around 9pm yesterday, November 14, when the same herd returned to their previous feeding grounds. Volunteers quickly mobilised, gathering nearly 10 vehicles, including pickup trucks and tractors, to once again attempt to guide the elephants back to the forest. This required another night-long effort, reported KhaoSod.

“We’ve been on alert and actively relocating elephants for over a week now, and the team is becoming extremely fatigued,” a member of the volunteer network shared.