DLT proposes four new electric bus routes for Rangsit station

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) proposes four new electric bus routes to improve connectivity to the State Railway of Thailand’s (SRT) Red Line Rangsit Station in Pathum Thani province. The plan aims to address the inadequacies in the current feeder system, which were highlighted by a recent Transport Ministry survey.

Transport Ministry spokesperson Krichanont Iyapunya stated that the DLT’s proposal follows findings that public transportation and parking facilities at Rangsit Station are insufficient. The new routes will be operated by private companies.

The proposed routes include services between Rangsit Circle, Rangsit-Thammasat University, Rangsit Campus, Rangsit-Krung Siam St Carlos Medical Centre, and Rangsit Khlong 7. The plan is scheduled to be submitted to the Pathum Thani Land Transport Office next month before being forwarded to the Ministry.

According to Krichanont, the SRT is also planning to expand Rangsit Station’s parking capacity from 100 vehicles to 300 and is advocating for the construction of a car park building.

“The station’s feeder system is currently supported mainly by pick-up taxis running from Rangsit-Charusorn, Rangsit-Nong Sua District, Rangsit-Chiang Rak Station, and Rangsit-Ongkharak District.”

Increased usage of the train services has been attributed to the ministry’s implementation of a 20-baht flat-rate fare. This fare covers 14 stations on the SRT Red Line and 16 stations on the MRT Purple Line.

The new feeder routes and expanded parking are expected to significantly enhance commuter convenience and encourage greater use of public transportation, reported Bangkok Post.

