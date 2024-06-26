Sleep-deprived driver crashes car in torrential rain, injuring two

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A sleep-deprived young man driving a car through the rain lost control and crashed into a utility pole at 6am yesterday, resulting in injuries to two women passengers on Suwinthawong Road, Mueang District, Chachoengsao Province. Rescue workers and local police quickly arrived at the scene to assist.

The vehicle involved, a Toyota hatchback, was found with significant front-end damage. The injured passengers were identified as 22 year old Nanthaphaporn, who sustained head injuries, and 24 year old Wiratchaya, who suffered neck injuries.

Both were given first aid by emergency responders before being transported to Phutthasothon Hospital.

The driver, 22 year old Apisit explained to the rescue services that he had started his journey from Bangkok around 4am, heading towards Prachinburi Province. He recounted that heavy rain had caused the windshield to fog up, significantly impairing his visibility. Additionally, he cited lack of sleep as a compounding factor in the accident, stating that he had not slept the night prior.

Apisit further elaborated that as he approached the accident site, he momentarily dozed off due to exhaustion. He was jolted awake by the car’s warning signals as the vehicle began to veer off the lane. Despite his efforts to regain control, the slippery road conditions, exacerbated by continuous rainfall, caused the car to skid and crash into the utility pole, reported KhaoSod.

This incident highlights the dangers of driving while sleep-deprived and under poor weather conditions. It serves as a reminder of the importance of being well-rested before embarking on long journeys and the need to exercise caution when driving in adverse weather.

