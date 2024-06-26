Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods in 47 provinces

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued an announcement warning of heavy to very heavy rain in 47 provinces, including Bangkok. Residents are advised to be cautious of flash floods and strong winds. The warning remains in effect until tomorrow.

TMD’s announcement forecasts significant rainfall across Thailand due to a monsoon trough passing through the northern and upper northeastern regions, combined with a strong southwest monsoon over the upper Andaman Sea and Thailand. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in several areas, potentially leading to flash floods and landslides, particularly in hilly regions and near waterways.

“Today’s weather will bring heavy rain across the country, with the north and Bangkok significantly affected. The southern Andaman Sea will experience waves up to 3 meters high, and small boats are advised to stay ashore.”

The provinces expected to experience heavy to very heavy rain include the northern regions of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, and Tak.

Northeastern regions of Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central regions of Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, and Saraburi, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

Eastern regions of Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Southern regions of Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Ranong.

The upper Andaman Sea will see waves reaching 2 to 3 metres, with waves exceeding 3 metres in thunderstorm areas. The lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will have waves of 1 to 2 metres, increasing to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners in these regions are urged to exercise caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm-prone areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore, reported KhaoSod.

Residents are advised to stay updated with announcements from the TMD. Information can be accessed via their website or by calling 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, available 24 hours.

The next announcement from the TMD is scheduled for 5pm today, keeping the public informed of any changes in the weather situation, reported KhaoSod.