Anti-social neighbour in Chiang Rai arrested after three years

An anti-social neighbour, living in a village in Mueang Chiang Rai district, Chiang Rai province, has been harassing residents for nearly three years with loud noises, threats, and littering. The main victim, a young nurse, has lodged several complaints with local police, yet little progress has been made until recently.

Manop Senakun, the Provincial Police Commander of Chiang Rai, directed Sopon Muangfuang, the Superintendent of Mueang Chiang Rai Police Station, to take action. Together with medical officers from Chiang Rai Provincial Public Health Office and Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, they investigated the situation.

The suspect, known only as 41 year old Kai (pseudonym), was found in a confused state, raising concerns about potential substance abuse. Police officers took him for a psychiatric evaluation, intending to find a treatment plan to help him reintegrate into society.

The nurse expressed her distress over the ongoing harassment, stating that her neighbour, Kai, had been throwing rubbish into her property and damaging her door for an extended period.

Kai has a history of legal issues, having been arrested for methamphetamine possession in 2019 and for consumption this year. He is currently under probation for these charges. Additionally, there are ongoing investigations into various complaints about his threatening behaviour and public disturbances.

The police’s recent action marks a significant step in addressing the residents’ concerns and aims to provide a resolution to the ongoing nuisance.

Residents expressed relief over the intervention, hoping it would bring an end to the constant harassment and allow them to live peacefully once more.

The local police are continuing to gather evidence and testimonies to strengthen their case against Kai, reported KhaoSod.

