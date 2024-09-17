Thai man dies after enduring harassment from illegal chicken farm (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A Thai father’s accumulated stress led to his death following persistent threats and harassment from a nearby chicken farm, leaving a community devastated. The farm’s operations, which were found to be illegal and improperly managed, caused significant distress to locals due to the foul odours and noise.

Yesterday, September 16, a TikTok user, @mamiew345, shared a post detailing the hardships faced due to a chicken farm’s activities. The account highlighted the harrowing experience her father endured, which culminated in his untimely death.

“If we had known earlier, things might have been different because my father was a very gentle person who suffered from this harassment.”

The TikTok user revealed that her father had been living in the area for over a year after purchasing the property and building a house.

Approximately five to six months prior, her father requested help to have a door blocked and an exit redirected. This raised suspicions, especially since a persistent foul smell was noticeable every time she visited. The woman’s father eventually disclosed that the odour came from a chicken farm located nearby.

The situation escalated when the user’s father, along with other affected residents, including his wife, complained to the local Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO). This led to daily verbal abuse from the farm’s operators.

Futile talks

Despite the user’s father’s reluctance to talk about the issue, his wife revealed the ongoing threats had persisted for months. This prompted the user to personally approach the SAO chief to seek a resolution.

The SAO organised a community hearing, where the chicken farm requested a two-year period to continue operations to recoup their investment. The community compromised, agreeing to one year, provided the farm addressed the issues of odour and noise. However, the problems remained unresolved, and the harassment continued unabated.

Efforts to negotiate directly with the farm owner proved futile. The situation deteriorated, with the farm expanding its operations despite previous violations remaining unaddressed. The farm lacked proper permits, waste management systems, and odour control measures, leading to untreated wastewater flowing onto the roads.

The woman later discovered that the farm’s harassment extended to social media, where they posted derogatory comments about her father. Confrontations between the woman, her husband, and the farm operators involved abusive language, threats with weapons, and vehicles blocking their home. Even the police were met with hostility, advising the user to file a formal complaint for her safety.

Following the complaint, the SAO conducted an inspection, revealing multiple violations at the farm. Yet, the farm operators showed no intention of correcting their practices, instead continuing to challenge and harass the community.

The user shared videos of the farm operators shouting, wielding weapons, and blocking the road with their vehicles. She vowed not to back down, especially after state authorities confirmed the farm’s numerous legal and operational breaches. Despite these findings, the farm operators remained defiant, exacerbating the suffering of the locals, reported KhaoSod.