Mother and daughter escape machete attack by ex monk neighbour

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 52 year old mother and her daughter narrowly escaped a terrifying ordeal when a 23 year old neighbour, who was once a monk at a nearby temple, broke into their home with a machete after his romantic advances were rejected.

The incident occurred yesterday evening, and the CCTV footage from the house in Makkhaeng subdistrict, Mueang district, Udon Thani province, captured the entire harrowing event. At around 8.29pm, October 12, a man wielding a machete was seen climbing over the fence into the backyard of a house where the mother and daughter were alone.

Advertisements

The daughter, hearing noises and the dog barking, opened the window to see the man running towards the house. In a state of shock, she ran and screamed for help as the man tried to break into the house.

The CCTV footage clearly shows the man, later identified as Kak, wielding a large machete and behaving erratically. As he stormed into the house, the mother and daughter quickly ran upstairs and locked themselves in a room to escape.

The man, unable to find them, eventually left the premises. The homeowner immediately called the police, who apprehended him shortly after.

Machete attack

Kak, who lives next door, has a history of troubling behaviour. The homeowner, referred to as 52 year old Petch, and her daughter 23 year old Mint, were still visibly shaken when reporters visited their home. The community has rallied around them, offering support and comfort.

Advertisements

Mint recounted the terrifying evening, explaining that the incident occurred around 8pm. She was downstairs watching television when she heard loud noises and the dog barking.

Looking out the window, she saw the man running towards the house with a machete. In a state of panic, she ran upstairs, calling for her mother to join her in hiding. The man broke through the door and entered the kitchen, shouting, “Where are you? I will kill you!” The mother and daughter hid in a room upstairs, fearing for their lives.

Petch revealed that the man, Kak, had been infatuated with her for some time. She often saw him when she visited a nearby temple where he had once been a monk. Despite her polite rejections, Kak continued to express his desire for her, even making inappropriate comments. When she firmly rejected his advances, he became increasingly hostile.

Petch disclosed that Kan had entered their home four times before this incident, each time becoming more aggressive. She had reported him to the police, leading to his recent imprisonment.

However, he was released only a month ago and returned to harass them once again. Petch is now considering fortifying her home with stronger security measures and even acquiring a firearm for protection.

Kak’s mother, 55 year old Kamchan, expressed her bewilderment at her son’s actions. She described him as a good person who became erratic when under the influence of alcohol.

Kak had once been a monk for three years but left the monkhood due to the inappropriate behaviour of the abbot. After leaving, he worked at an ice factory and did odd jobs.

Kamchan acknowledged that her son had issues with substance abuse and often drank excessively. She also mentioned that Kak had once asked to see a doctor, claiming to suffer from depression, reported KhaoSod.

The community is now waiting for the legal process to take its course, hoping for a resolution that ensures their safety. Petch and her daughter remain on high alert, determined to protect themselves from any future threats.