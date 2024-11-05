Teenager collapses and dies during run in Phichit school

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident unfolded at a school in Mueang district, Phichit province when a 17 year old student collapsed and died during a physical education class. The student was participating in an 800-metre endurance run when he fell after running just 100 metres, experiencing chest tightness and losing consciousness in front of his peers and teachers.

Today, November 5, Thanakorn’s parents, Seree and Sukanya, along with relatives and school faculty, gathered at the school’s field to perform a spiritual ceremony. A monk was invited from Wat Samkha to lead the rites, transferring Thanakorn’s spirit from the football field to the temple where his funeral rites will be conducted.

Sukanya, Thanakorn’s mother, expressed her deep sorrow over the loss.

“I am heartbroken, as he was my only son.”

She addressed the school’s claim that her son had a heart condition, clarifying that Thanakorn had suffered from a skin condition known as Kawasaki disease since he was two years old but it was successfully treated at Chulalongkorn Hospital. She questioned the circumstances of her son’s death and sought understanding from the school’s management.

Seree recounted a poignant moment before the incident, describing how Thanakorn had embraced and kissed both parents, seeking permission to dine with his beloved grandmother and relatives. That morning, Thanakorn had expressed reluctance to attend the physical education class due to the running involved, which he found exhausting and unenjoyable.

Despite his reservations, he participated in the run as instructed by his teacher. Seree expressed doubts about the reported distance his son ran.

“If he only ran 100 metres, how could he have died?”

Nikoon Thongnasarn, the school’s director, expressed profound regret over the incident, assuring the family of full support for the funeral arrangements. The school has allocated funds, including a life insurance payout of 40,000 baht (US$1,190), to assist the family. Teachers, staff, and students will attend the nightly funeral rites and the cremation ceremony, which is scheduled for two days from now.

Student death

Dr Wisit Apisitwittaya, Phichit’s provincial health officer, visited Wat Samkha to pay respects and offer condolences to Thanakorn’s family. He provided additional financial support to the grieving family, reported KhaoSod.

“Thanakorn had covered roughly 200 metres before showing symptoms. Normally, such incidents do not occur in healthy individuals. While consulting with medical experts, we considered the possibility of a heart issue, perhaps linked to his Kawasaki disease or an arrhythmia.”

A thorough autopsy is underway at Phuttha Hospital to determine the precise cause of death. Medical professionals have taken tissue samples for detailed examination. The family and officials await the results to gain clarity on this unexpected tragedy.