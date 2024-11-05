World’s most beautiful ship, Amerigo Vespucci, docks in Phuket for free tours

Photo via Tour Vespucci

The Italian tall ship Amerigo Vespucci, often hailed as the “most beautiful ship in the world,” is docked in Phuket and welcoming visitors aboard for free tours from tomorrow, November 6 to 10.

This legendary vessel was built in 1931 and named after the Italian explorer and navigator Amerigo Vespucci. The ship, measuring 101 metres in length and 15.5 metres in width, is an imposing sight. Its three towering masts reach up to 54 metres high, and the deck area is roughly the size of ten tennis courts.

Originally serving the Italian Navy, the ship was later used as a survey vessel for over 30 years. Now, with its retirement from military service, the Amerigo Vespucci has embarked on a global tour, sharing Italian heritage as it sails from port to port.

This world journey, which began last year, is expected to conclude in 2025, allowing people around the world to experience the grandeur of Italian craftsmanship.

Each stop of the tour includes curated cultural experiences. Onboard highlights include a statue of the Female David, sculpted by contemporary Italian artist Jago, and the actual Olympic torch from the Games hosted in Italy. Visitors can also enjoy authentic Italian cuisine at a restaurant on the ship.

Following a recent stop in Singapore, Amerigo Vespucci has now made its way to Thailand, where it will be docked at Phuket’s Deep Sea Port in the Wichit sub-district of Mueang Phuket. Visitors are welcome to join the tour but are advised to avoid wearing open-toed shoes or high heels for safety.

For those interested in soaking up Italian culture and experiencing the grandeur of a traditional tall ship, registration is available on the Amerigo Vespucci’s official website.

Tour Schedule:

Wednesday, November 6: 4pm-7.30pm

Thursday, November 7.10 am-12pm and 2pm-7pm

Friday, November 8.10am-12pm and 3pm-5pm

Saturday, November 9.10am-12pm and 3pm-5pm

Sunday, November 10: 10.30am-12.30pm and 3pm-7pm

After Phuket, the Amerigo Vespucci will continue its voyage to Mumbai, India, for the next leg of its remarkable journey.