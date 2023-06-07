Jackpot seekers get a ‘lotto’ think about: Ten-year analysis reveals Thai lottery trends for June 16 draw

Lottery enthusiasts looking for tips for this month’s lottery may want to ponder over a ten-year retrospective analysis of Thai jackpot results for the upcoming June 16 draw, including the most common winning numbers.

Looking back at the lottery results for June 16 from the Government Lottery Office in the past ten years, a pattern of frequently occurring numbers has been observed. Here is a summary of the winning numbers from the previous draws to assist lucky-number enthusiasts in strategising before the draw kicks off.

June 16, 2022

First Prize: 361807

First 3 Numbers: 285, 549

Last 3 Numbers: 228, 106

Last 2 Numbers: 92

June 16, 2021

First Prize: 691861

First 3 Numbers: 054, 007

Last 3 Numbers: 447, 668

Last 2 Numbers: 17

June 16, 2020

First Prize: 516967

First 3 Numbers: 876, 882

Last 3 Numbers: 625, 565

Last 2 Numbers: 64

June 16, 2019

First Prize: 174055

First 3 Numbers: 625, 884

Last 3 Numbers: 127, 800

Last 2 Numbers: 29

June 16, 2018

First Prize: 223131

First 3 Numbers: 507, 432

Last 3 Numbers: 868, 132

Last 2 Numbers: 46

June 16, 2017

First Prize: 943142

First 3 Numbers: 626, 878

Last 3 Numbers: 740, 373

Last 2 Numbers: 47

June 16, 2016

First Prize: 073816

First 3 Numbers: 804, 251

Last 3 Numbers: 749, 321

Last 2 Numbers: 79

June 16, 2015

First Prize: 644742

Last 3 Numbers: 429, 253, 386, 532

Last 2 Numbers: 05

June 16, 2014

First Prize: 673920

Last 3 Numbers: 158, 140, 639, 576

Last 2 Numbers: 95

June 16, 2013

First Prize: 289673

Last 3 Numbers: 390, 098, 114, 502

Last 2 Numbers: 69

This detailed analysis of past draw results is beneficial for those seeking patterns or a possible edge when selecting their lucky numbers for the upcoming June 16 Thai Government lottery draw.

The lottery in Thailand draws many weird and wonderful stories. None more than the one about a Thai lottery winner who fulfilled a vow he had made with a giant statue in the eastern province of Rayong by sucking its nipples. Residents in the area protested believing the man’s behaviour angered the spirit of the Phisuea Samut statue and five people died as a consequence.

A resident in the Mueang district of Rayong province, 64 year old Phattana Patphai, spoke to the media about the unfortunate deaths and their alleged connection to the Phisuea Samut. Phattana said three people passed away at the end of last year while the other two died on June 5.

Phattana explained that three people died in a road accident last year while, on Monday, a child drowned and a woman committed suicide in her car. Phattana added that all of the deaths occurred near the statue. Read more about the story HERE and others HERE.