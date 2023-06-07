Jackpot seekers get a ‘lotto’ think about: Ten-year analysis reveals Thai lottery trends for June 16 draw
Lottery enthusiasts looking for tips for this month’s lottery may want to ponder over a ten-year retrospective analysis of Thai jackpot results for the upcoming June 16 draw, including the most common winning numbers.
Looking back at the lottery results for June 16 from the Government Lottery Office in the past ten years, a pattern of frequently occurring numbers has been observed. Here is a summary of the winning numbers from the previous draws to assist lucky-number enthusiasts in strategising before the draw kicks off.
June 16, 2022
First Prize: 361807
First 3 Numbers: 285, 549
Last 3 Numbers: 228, 106
Last 2 Numbers: 92
June 16, 2021
First Prize: 691861
First 3 Numbers: 054, 007
Last 3 Numbers: 447, 668
Last 2 Numbers: 17
June 16, 2020
First Prize: 516967
First 3 Numbers: 876, 882
Last 3 Numbers: 625, 565
Last 2 Numbers: 64
June 16, 2019
First Prize: 174055
First 3 Numbers: 625, 884
Last 3 Numbers: 127, 800
Last 2 Numbers: 29
June 16, 2018
First Prize: 223131
First 3 Numbers: 507, 432
Last 3 Numbers: 868, 132
Last 2 Numbers: 46
June 16, 2017
First Prize: 943142
First 3 Numbers: 626, 878
Last 3 Numbers: 740, 373
Last 2 Numbers: 47
June 16, 2016
First Prize: 073816
First 3 Numbers: 804, 251
Last 3 Numbers: 749, 321
Last 2 Numbers: 79
June 16, 2015
First Prize: 644742
Last 3 Numbers: 429, 253, 386, 532
Last 2 Numbers: 05
June 16, 2014
First Prize: 673920
Last 3 Numbers: 158, 140, 639, 576
Last 2 Numbers: 95
June 16, 2013
First Prize: 289673
Last 3 Numbers: 390, 098, 114, 502
Last 2 Numbers: 69
This detailed analysis of past draw results is beneficial for those seeking patterns or a possible edge when selecting their lucky numbers for the upcoming June 16 Thai Government lottery draw.
The lottery in Thailand draws many weird and wonderful stories. None more than the one about a Thai lottery winner who fulfilled a vow he had made with a giant statue in the eastern province of Rayong by sucking its nipples. Residents in the area protested believing the man’s behaviour angered the spirit of the Phisuea Samut statue and five people died as a consequence.
A resident in the Mueang district of Rayong province, 64 year old Phattana Patphai, spoke to the media about the unfortunate deaths and their alleged connection to the Phisuea Samut. Phattana said three people passed away at the end of last year while the other two died on June 5.
Phattana explained that three people died in a road accident last year while, on Monday, a child drowned and a woman committed suicide in her car. Phattana added that all of the deaths occurred near the statue. Read more about the story HERE and others HERE.
