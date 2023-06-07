Lottery winner fulfills vow by sucking nipples of giant statue in Rayong

Photo via Facebook/ ZOOM Rayong ซูมระยอง

A Thai lottery winner fulfilled a vow he had made with a giant statue in the eastern province of Rayong by sucking its nipples. Residents in the area protested believing the man’s behaviour angered the spirit of the Phisuea Samut statue and five people died as a consequence.

A resident in the Mueang district of Rayong province, 64 year old Phattana Patphai, spoke to the media about the unfortunate deaths and their alleged connection to the Phisuea Samut. Phattana said three people passed away at the end of last year while the other two died on June 5.

Phattana explained that three people died in a road accident last year while, on Monday, a child drowned and a woman committed suicide in her car. Phattana added that all of the deaths occurred near the statue.

According to Phattana, residents knew about the strange vow. A lottery winner promised the Phisuea Samut statue that he would suck her nipples if he scooped the jackpot. When his wish came true, he returned to the statue and fulfilled his promise. Unfortunately, this apparently triggered the beginning of a series of unforeseen deaths.

Phattana added that people normally promised to make offerings to a statue, such as a Thai traditional dance show or specific objects as a sign of gratitude if their desires were fulfilled. However, residents believe the lottery winner was disrespectful and incensed Phisuea Samut, leading to the loss of innocent lives.

Praset Phanuekthong, a Thai man who claimed that he and his snake can communicate with ghosts and supernatural spirits, disclosed to the media that he had been approached by residents to mediate and communicate with the departed souls.

Prasert claimed that he encountered some spirits living near the statue. So, he urged her not to claim any more human lives and forgive the lottery winner who performed the disrespectful act against her.

The Phisuea Samut statue is a popular attraction in Rayong province. The statue was crafted by the character described in the well-known Thai poem, Phra Aphai Manee, composed by a legendary poet named Sunthon Phu, also known as the Bard of Rattanakosin.

Follow us on :













According to the poem, Phisuea Samut is a sea giant who falls in love with a prince from the Rattana Kingdom, Phra Aphai Manee. She disguises herself as a gorgeous woman and lured a prince to marry her. They had a son and lived together for eight years before Phra Aphai Manee escaped from her.

As news of the anger expressed by the Phisuea Samut statue spread, many netizens shared their opinions on the matter. Some said that the statue does not have any special power while others stated that the vow was fulfilled by the statue herself which means she must be happy that the lottery winner fulfilled his vow.